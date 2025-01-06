Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.65
6.09
5.61
4.34
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.57
-0.56
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.06
-1.11
-0.5
Working capital
3.38
6.36
4.85
7.87
Other operating items
Operating
6.69
11.82
8.79
11.15
Capital expenditure
0.79
0.52
0.16
0.64
Free cash flow
7.48
12.35
8.95
11.79
Equity raised
55.49
43.43
34.42
26.74
Investing
0
-0.25
0
0.14
Financing
-0.13
0.08
-0.06
0.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.85
55.61
43.31
38.88
