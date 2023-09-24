The Board of Directors has pleasure in presenting the Twenty Eighth Annual Report along with the Audited Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULT

During the year under review, performance of your company as under:

Amount (in Rs.)

Particulars Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Turnover 94375316 67446577 Other Income 46387405 34287193 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 62773642 56581332 Less : Tax Expense 7500000 8010500 Deferred Tax (581495) 39983 Profit/(Loss) after tax 55855137 48530849

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

The consolidated performance of the group as per consolidated financial statements is as under:

Particulars Year ended 31st March 2024 Year ended 31st March 2023 Turnover 139675478 113491311 Other Income 58676936 41179361 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 73393467 69782097 Less: Tax Expense 9100000 10220500 Deferred Tax (897334) 22879 Profit/(Loss) after tax 65190801 59584477

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

In the financial year 2023-24, the company has maintained its ongoing business operations in the production and trading of agricultural produce and dairy products.

All existing facilities of the company are operating effectively.

Since its inception, the company has been involved in agricultural activities, with a significant portion of its operations focused on the cultivation of various organic vegetables, grains, cereals, flowers, and other agricultural products. Additionally, the company successfully manages a business in organic manure. It is also engaged in trading these products alongside other offerings.

The dairy farming sector of the company is thriving as well. The company has made substantial efforts to improve the production and distribution of its dairy products, striving to establish direct connections with consumers and end users.

Furthermore, the company is involved in power generation through its Bio Gas Power Plant, which is operating successfully.

CHANGE INTHE NATURE OF BUSINESS IF ANY

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of the business of the company. DIVIDEND

However, with the view to conserve the resources of company, the directors are not recommending any dividend.

INCREASE IN ISSUED, SUBSCRIBED AND PAID-UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL

During the year, there is no change in the share capital of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES IN TERMS OF SECTION 134(3)(J) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the Company has not transferred any amount to Balance Sheet under the head "any specific reserve".

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Company had appointed M/s. V AGNIHOTRI & ASSOCIATES a firm of the Company Secretaries in Practice, to undertake the secretarial Audit of the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith marked as Annexure-1 to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

The Board at its meeting held on 27th May, 2024 has re-appointed M/s. V AGNIHOTRI & ASSOCIATES Practicing Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN

The annual return as and when made, will be available at the website of the Company at www.raghuvanshagro.com

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year only 07 Meetings of the Board of Directors held, the intervening gap between meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Sl. No. Date of the Meeting 1. 25.05.2023 2. 09.06.2023 3. 28.08.2023 4. 18.10.2023 5. 08.11.2023 6. 12.02.2024 7. 21.02.2024

(a) Composition

• The Board Comprises of five directors, one of them is Managing Director.

• The office of Managing Director is held by Mr. Subodh Agarwal one of the Promoters of the company.

The office of chairman is held by Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra who is an Independent Director of the Company.

(b) Category and Attendance of each director at the Board meetings and the last AGM.

Name DIN Category of Directorship No. of Board Meeting Attended Attendance at last AGM Mr. Subodh Agarwal 00122844 Managing Director- ED 7 Present Mrs. Renu Agarwal 01767959 ED 7 present Mr. Vishal Maheshwari* 06766258 NED-I 3 present Mr. N S Goel 02325340 NED-I 7 present Mr. Neeraj Agarwal 07718447 NED 3 -- Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra 10287469 NED-I 4 --

* Mr. vishal Maheshwari had ceased to be an Independent Director of the company since the Completion of Annual General Meeting held on 24.09.2023 for the F.Y. 2022-23 due to completion of his tenure of appointment as an Independent Director.

ED - Executive Director

NED- Non-Executive Director

NED - I - Non-Executive - Independent Director

(c) Number of other Companies in which Director of the Company is a Director:

Name of Director No. of Directorships in other Boards Mr. Subodh Agarwal 04 Mrs. Renu Agarwal 01 Mr. Vishal Maheshwari Nil Mr. N.S.Goel Nil Mr. Neeraj Agarwal Nil Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra Nil

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

There has been following constitution of the committees of the Board in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year ended on 31.03.2024. The composition, terms of reference and other details of all Board level committees have been elaborated in the report.

Details of the committees

Sl. Name of the No. Committee Chairman Member Member Member 1. Audit Committee Anand Kumar Mishra* Niranjan Swaroop Goel Subodh Agarwal Vishal Maheshwari** 2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee Niranjan Goel Swaroop Vishal Maheshwari** Neeraj Agarwal Anand Kumar Mishra* 3. Stakeholder Relationship Committee Anand Mishra* Kumar Subodh Agarwal Niranjan Swaroop Goel Vishal Maheshwari**

*Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra has been appointed as an Independent Directors of the company on

24.09.2023

** Mr. Vishal Maheshwari ceased to be independent Director of the company from 24.09.2023 ***Note.: Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Since the amount to be spent as a CSR Expenditure is less than Rs.50.00 Lacs, as per provisions Sub-Section(9) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (stated hereunder), Committee formation is not mandatory for our company. Hence, the erstwhile CSR committee had been dissolved on 04.02.2021, presently there is no CSR Committee, all the required functions are discharged by the Board of Directors.

[(9) Where the amount to be spent by a company under sub-section (5) does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under sub-section (1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such company.]

During the year, there were three Committees of the Board, they are as follows:

• Audit Committee

• Nomination and Remuneration Committee

• Stakeholders Relationship Committee

I. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra (Chairman-Non Executive Independent Director), Mr. Subodh Agarwal (Member-Executive Director), Mr. Niranjan

Swaroop Goel (Member- Independent Director). All the recommendations made by audit committee were accepted by Board.

i. Terms of Reference: The terms of reference of this Committee are wide enough covering the matters specified under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013.

ii. Composition, Name of Members and Chairperson

Name Designation No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra* Chairman 02 Mr. Subodh Agarwal Member 05 Mr. N S Goel Member 05 Mr. Vishal Maheshwari** Member 03

Note: During The year committee had been re-constituted due to the appointment of Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra as a Chairperson and cessation of tenure of appointment of Mr. Vishal Maheshwari.

*Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra has been appointed as an Independent Directors of the company on

24.09.2023

** Mr. Vishal Maheshwari ceased to be independent Director of the company from 24.09.2023

iii. Details of Audit Committee Meetings held during the year under review: During the year there were 05 meetings of the Audit Committee held. The intervening gap between meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Sr. No. Date 1. 25.05.2023 2. 09.06.2023 3. 28.08.2023 4. 08.11.2023 5. 12.02.2024

Note: The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary to the Committee.

II. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

i. Terms of Reference:

The terms of reference of this Committee are wide enough covering the matters specified under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013.

ii. Composition, Name of Members and Chairperson

Name Designation No. of Meetings Attended Mr. N S Goel Chairman 03 Mr. Vishal Maheshwari** Member 02 Mr. Neeraj Agarwal Member 02 Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra* Member 01

Note: During the year committee had been re-constituted due to the appointment of Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra as a member of the committee and cessation of tenure of appointment of Mr. Vishal Maheswari.

*Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra has been appointed as an Independent Directors of the company on

24.09.2023

** Mr. Vishal Maheshwari ceased to be independent Director of the company from 24.09.2023

iii. Details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings held during the year under review: During the year there were 03 meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee held.

Sr. No. Date 1. 09.06.2023 2. 28.08.2023 3. 21.02.2024

iv. Remuneration Policy

Remuneration policy of the Company aims at recommending and reviewing the remuneration to Managing Director, Non-executive Directors, Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company based on evaluation criteria such as industry benchmarks, companys annual performance & its strategy, expertise, talent and meritocracy.

Directors express their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Details of remuneration paid to Managing Director for the year under review:

Name of the Director Salary Commission Performance linked bonus Perquisites and Contribution to Provident Fund Terms of Appointment Mr. Subodh Agarwal 6,00,000 05 Years,

*Particulars pursuant to the provisions of Section 197(2) of the companies Act, 2013 Read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure-4

III. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

i. Terms of Reference

The terms of reference of this Committee are wide enough covering the matters specified under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013.

ii. Composition, Name of Members and Chairperson

Name Designation No. of Meetings Attended Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra (Ind. Director)* Chairman 00 Mr. Vishal Maheshwari (Ind. Director)** Member 01 Mr. Subodh Agarwal Member 01 Mr. Niranjan Swaroop Goel (In. Director) Member 01

Note: During the year committee had been re-constituted due to the appointment of Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra as a Chairperson and cessation of tenure of appointment of Mr. Vishal Maheswari.

*Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra has been appointed as an Independent Directors of the company on

24.09.2023

** Mr. Vishal Maheshwari ceased to be independent Director of the company from 24.09.2023

iii. Details of Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings held during the year under review: During the year there was only 01 meeting of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee held.

> The Company Secretary of the Company acts as the Secretary to the Committee.

> There was no complaint received from the shareholders during the period under review as per the report provided by the Registrar and Transfer Agent, hence there are no pending Complaints.

IV. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

i. Terms of Reference

The terms of reference of this Committee are wide enough covering the matters specified under the Companies Act, 2013 and its rules i.e. The Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

Since the amount to be spent as a CSR Expenditure is less than Rs.50.00 Lacs, as per provisions Sub-Section(9) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (stated hereunder), Committee formation is not mandatory for our company. Hence, there is no CSR Committee, all the required functions are discharged by the Board of Directors.

[(9) Where the amount to be spent by a company under sub-section (5) does not exceed_ fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under sub-section (1), for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such company.]

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of Loans and Investments covered under provision of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are stated in the notes of financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

All Related Party Transactions (RPT) that were entered into during the financial year, if any, were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and do not have potential conflicts with the Company.

Information on transactions with related parties pursuant to section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-2 in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report.

SUBSIDIARY

There are two subsidiaries of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited:

1. Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Private Limited(SFCPL)

Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. is an unlisted subsidiary of the Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited which holds 51.00% of the total equity share capital of the SFCPL. SFCPL is primarily engaged in cultivation of fruits. Sanjeevani has orchards of Pomegranate, Guava and Banana etc. The Orchards of SFCPL span across 1.888 hectares of farm land located at Village Gaur Pathak, Tehsil Pokhrayan, District Ramabai Nagar (Old Kanpur Dehat). The said farm land is owned by SFCPL. The gross revenue of the company stood at Rs.76,74,734/- (previous year Rs.97,14,299/-). Profit after Tax stood Rs.33,06,625/- (Previous year Rs.48,81,447/-).

2. Kanpur Organics Private Limited (KOPL)

Kanpur Organics Private Limited is an unlisted subsidiary of the Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited as it holds 94.78% of total equity Shares of the Kanpur Organics Private Limited. KOPL is primarily engaged in the production of Organic Manure. The gross revenue of the company stood at Rs.5,00,94,959/-[Previous year Rs. 4,34,02,603/-]. Profit after Tax Rs.60,29,039/- (Previous year Rs.61,72,181/-).

The details of financial performance of Subsidiaries are furnished in Annexure-3 and attached to this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Adverse weather conditions, future climate changes, increases in labor, personnel and benefit costs, Global Pandemic may adversely affect our business operations, as well as our operating results.

To mitigate such risk the management is always vigilant to overcome the aforesaid problem by applying appropriate technology, employing deserving executives, proper reporting and recording of data, timely evaluation and best decisions making.

CHANGE IN DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the financial year 2023-24, Mr. Vishal Maheshwari has ceased to be an independent Director of the company w.e.f. 24.09.2023 due to completion of two tenures of the Independent Directorship. In Annual General Meeting held on 24.09.2023, shareholders had appointed Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra bearing DIN:10287469 as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 05 years.

On 09.06.2023 Ms. Muskan had resigned from the Post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company and on the same day Mr. Ashish Verma was appointed as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Articles of Association of the Company, Ms. Renu Agarwal, Executive Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible has offered herself for re-appointment, apart from her, there is one Managing Director and two Directors are Non-Executive (Including Two Independent Directors) and one Executive Director.

And further Board of Director on 05.08.2024 have re-appointed Mr. Subodh Agarwal as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 05 years subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Except as above there was no change has taken place in the position of Directors and KMPs held by them in the Financial Year 2023-24.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. During the Year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

As on March 31, 2024, there are no public deposits. There are no deposits that remain unclaimed. The company has not renewed/ accepted fixed deposits and therefore, there is no information required to be furnished in respect of outstanding deposits.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Based on the confirmation / disclosures received from the Directors and on evaluation of the relationships disclosed, the following Non-Executive Directors are Independent in terms of regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 :-

• Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra

• Mr. Niranjan Swaroop Goel

And pursuant to the Companies (Appointment And Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2019 all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with Independent Directors Data Bank.

BOARD EVALUATION

In accordance with the stipulations set forth in the Companies Act, 2013, as well as the Listing Regulations and any other relevant rules and regulations, a distinct assessment was conducted to appraise the performance of each Director, including the Chairman of the Board. This evaluation was based on various criteria, including the degree of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, and the protection of the Companys interests. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was undertaken by the entire Board.

The Independent Directors conducted the performance assessment of the Non-Independent Directors. The Directors conveyed their approval of the evaluation process.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Companys policy regarding the appointment and remuneration of Directors, which encompasses the criteria for assessing qualifications, desirable attributes, independence of a Director, and other relevant matters, is in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Companies Act 2013 and the applicable regulations set forth by SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has developed a Whistle Blower Policy aimed at creating a vigilant mechanism for its Directors and employees to report any concerns regarding unethical conduct, actual or suspected fraud, or breaches of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. This Whistle Blower Policy can be accessed on the Companys website.

The particulars as required to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided in this report as an Annexure-4 and none of the employee is drawing remuneration of Rs.8,50,000/- or more per month if employed for a part of the year or Rs.1,02,00,000/- if employed throughout the period.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") Committee of the Board had formulated and recommended to the Board a CSR Policy indicating CSR Activities which could be undertaken by the Company. Board had adopted the same and continuing it.

Note.: Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Since the amount to be spent as a CSR Expenditure is less than Rs.50.00 Lacs, as per provisions Sub-Section(9) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (stated hereunder), Committee formation is not mandatory for our company. Hence, the erstwhile CSR committee

had been dissolved on 04.02.2021, presently there is no CSR Committee, all the required functions are discharged by the Board of Directors.

[(9) Where the amount to be spent by a company under sub-section (5) does not exceed fifty lakh rupees, the requirement under sub-section (1) for constitution of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee shall not be applicable and the functions of such Committee provided under this section shall, in such cases, be discharged by the Board of Directors of such company.]

The Company has identified focus areas for CSR Initiatives which includes:

1. Eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition

During the year under review, your company deployed more than 2% of its average net profits (computed as per the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013) of the Preceding years on CSR Projects, fully utilizing the required amount.

The CSR Report on activities in accordance with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 is attached as Annexure-5 to this report.

AUDITORS REPORT

The Notes on financial statement referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report which is annexed hereto and forms part of the Annual Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. KAMAL GUPTA ASSOCIATES (Firm Reg. No.: 000752C) had been re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years from the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting held on 24.09.2023 till the conclusion of 32nd Annual General Meeting by the Shareholders

1

— of the company. The Statutory Audit for the F.Y. 2023-24 done by the M/s. KAMAL GUPTA ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

(2) The compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, 59[17A,] 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 60[24A,] 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) 61[and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of -

(a) 62[a] listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year:

63[Provided that where the provisions of regulations 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V become applicable to a listed entity at a later date, it shall ensure compliance with the same within six months from such date:]

64[Provided further that once the above regulations become applicable to a listed entity, they shall continue to remain applicable till such time the equity share capital or the net-worth of such entity reduces and remains below the specified threshold for a period of three consecutive financial years.]

(b) 65[a] listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange:

66[Provided that for other listed entities which are not companies, but body corporate or are subject to regulations under other statues, the provisions of corporate governance provisions as specified in regulation 17, 67[17A,] 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 68[24A,] 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V shall apply to the extent that it does not violate their respective statutes and guidelines or directives issued by the relevant authorities.]

Hence, your company is exempted to comply with aforesaid provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL ACT, 2013

There were no complaints received during the financial year 2023-24 and hence no complaint is outstanding as on 31.03.2024 for redressal. Further Company ensures that there is a healthy and safe atmosphere for every women employee at the workplace and made the necessary policies for safe and secure environment for women employee.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the Accounting Standard AS-21 on Consolidated Financial Statements read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31, 2024 are provided in the Annual Report.

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of each of the subsidiaries in the prescribed Form AOC-1 are annexed (Annexure-3).

MATERIAL CHANGES SUBSEQUENT TO THE CLOSE OF THE YEAR

No such change or events occurred which effects the Financial Position of the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the year under review, there has been no such significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Business Responsibility and Sustainable Reporting for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) (f) of SIBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD- SEC-2/P/CIR/2023/122 dated July 12, 2023 is available at Microsoft Word - RAFL BRSR REPORT 2023-24 (raghuvanshagro.com)

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company had ventured into the field of renewable energy. The Company has been successfully running a Bio Gas Power Plant on pilot basis at its Kapli Farms. The said plant has been operational for a period of more than 5 years. Apart from that, the Company has commissioned 1000 M3 capacity Bio Gas Plant for Power Generation at the factory premises of its subsidiary, Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Private Limited and has entered into Memorandum of Understanding.

There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors hereby confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for financial year ended on March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.

iii. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts for financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis.

— v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

OTHER DETAILS

The company has adopted number of codes and policies to comply with the provisions of various applicable rules, regulations and act and uploaded the same on the website of the company if required by the concerned law.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE AMOUNTS OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH REASON THEREOF

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institution.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

We thank our customers, business associates, bankers, government authorities and other stakeholders for their continued support during the year.

We wish to convey our deep appreciation to the suppliers/vendors for their valuable support. We also place on record our sincere appreciation for the enthusiasm and commitment of Companys employees for the growth of the Company and look forward to their continued involvement and support.