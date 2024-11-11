|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the half yearly un-audited financial results (including consolidated financial results) for the period ended on 30.09.2024 UN-AUDITED HALFYEARLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR TEH PERIOD ENDED ON 30.09.2024 INTIMATION ABOUT THE SHIFTING OF THE CORPORATE OFFICE OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|? Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 21st September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at 106, First Floor, Surya Kiran Building, 19 KG Marg, New Delhi-110001; ? Closure of Register of Members and share Transfer Book from 14th September, 2024 to 21st September, 2024 for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. ? Appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for conducting voting process in Annual General Meeting. ? Draft Report for the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2023-24
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the half year/Annual Financial Results for the period ended on 31st March 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
