Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the half yearly un-audited financial results (including consolidated financial results) for the period ended on 30.09.2024 UN-AUDITED HALFYEARLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR TEH PERIOD ENDED ON 30.09.2024 INTIMATION ABOUT THE SHIFTING OF THE CORPORATE OFFICE OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

? Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 21st September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at 106, First Floor, Surya Kiran Building, 19 KG Marg, New Delhi-110001; ? Closure of Register of Members and share Transfer Book from 14th September, 2024 to 21st September, 2024 for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. ? Appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for conducting voting process in Annual General Meeting. ? Draft Report for the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2023-24

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024