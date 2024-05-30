To

The Members of Rainbow Foundations Limited

Report on the audit of the financial statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Rainbow Foundations Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosures of revenues and related balances in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" Our audit procedures in this area included: Accounting for construction contracts under Ind AS 115 involves significant judgment, particularly in estimating the total revenue and costs associated with each contract, the stage of completion, and the timing of revenue recognition. The Company recognizes revenue and profit, or loss based on the stage of completion, which is determined by the proportion of contract costs incurred to date relative to the total estimated costs of the contract. Estimating the total costs of each contract requires management to make judgments about cost contingencies, which include allowances for specific uncertain risks and potential claims against the Company. These estimates are reviewed regularly by management and adjusted as necessary. Additionally, the recognition of variable consideration, such as variations and claims, involves assessing the likelihood of reversal, which requires careful judgment by management. - Evaluating the Companys adoption of Ind AS 115, including the appropriateness of the accounting policies and methodologies applied. - Testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls related to revenue recognition, contract cost estimation, and the identification of variable consideration. - Reviewing the Companys process for estimating total contract costs, including the assumptions and judgments made by management. - Performing substantive testing on a sample of contracts, including recalculating the stage of completion, assessing the reasonableness of estimated costs to complete, and evaluating the recognition of revenue and variable consideration. - Inspecting documentation, including contracts, variation orders, and claims, to verify the appropriateness of managements estimates and judgments. - Assessing the disclosures made in the financial statements related to revenue recognition to ensure they meet the requirements of Ind AS 115. Valuation of Work-in-Progress (WIP) and Inventories Our audit procedures in this area included: The valuation of work-in-progress and inventories is a significant area of estimation in the financial statements due to the judgment required in determining the stage of completion of projects and the allocation of costs. The Companys work-in-progress includes costs that have been incurred for projects that are in progress, and these costs must be accurately allocated to determine the profit or loss associated with each project. Incorrect allocation or estimation of costs could result in significant misstatements of profit or loss. - Testing the design and operating effectiveness of controls over the recording and valuation of work-in-progress and inventories. - Assessing the Companys methodology for determining the stage of completion of projects and the allocation of costs, including reviewing the basis for cost allocations. - Performing substantive testing on a sample of work-in- progress and inventory items, including verifying the costs incurred and evaluating the appropriateness of cost allocations. - Reviewing the assumptions and estimates made by management in valuing work-in-progress and inventories, particularly those related to cost contingencies and potential losses. - Assessing the adequacy of disclosures related to work-in- progress and inventories in the financial statements, ensuring compliance with Ind AS 2.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, Statement of cash flow and Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The company has not declared interim dividend during the year, according to section 123 of the Act, which is not applicable.

(c) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Place: Chennai For M/s. GASM DANSR AND CO. Date: 30/05/2024 (V Ranga Rao) (Partner) (Mem No: 024963) Firm Reg No: 005986S UDIN: 24024963BKAHYH1389

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report.

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of M/s RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LIMITED, for the year ended 31st March 2024 and in terms of the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we further state that:

i. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the year and there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to size of the company and nature of its assets.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use asset) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no

(e) proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. However, the company is not required to file any quarterly return with such financial institution. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured to companies, or other parties.

(A The Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Accordingly, paragraph ) 3 (iii) (a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans and guarantee (in respect of loans) during the year and the details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans/ Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Rs 886.36 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases -Other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates Rs 291.46 Lakhs

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year and has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has granted the loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment as per table given below. There are no loans granted to Promoters, Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars All Parties Promoter Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) Rs 886.36 Lakhs - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - Total (A+B) Rs 886.26 Lakhs - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 0% 0%

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section

(1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, and the records, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date when they became payable. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of sale tax, duty of

b. customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Good and Service T ax have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of Income Tax as of 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as follows.

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount under dispute not yet deposited Rs. Period AY Dispute pending with Income T ax Act 1961 Income tax including interest till the date of assessment 2,85,218 2002-03 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Chennai Income T ax Act 1961 Income Tax Along with Interest till the date of Assessment 8,09,29,010/- 2012-13 The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Chennai

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans obtained during the year were applied for the purpose for which they were availed.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures since it does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as there are no subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of right issue, initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. Since there is no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year, paragraph 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, have been received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit were considered by us, as part of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (Cord) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC), and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provision of section 135 of the Act, not applicable to the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provision of section 135 of the Act, not applicable to the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

Place: Chennai For M/s. GASM DANSR AND CO. Date: 30/05/2024 (V Ranga Rao) (Partner) (Mem No: 024963) Firm Reg No: 005986S UDIN: 24024963BKAHYH1389

Annexure-B

Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/S. RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.