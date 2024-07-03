Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹39.81
Prev. Close₹37.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.61
Day's High₹39.81
Day's Low₹39.81
52 Week's High₹37.92
52 Week's Low₹13.06
Book Value₹15.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.53
P/E32.97
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.62
49.62
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45.5
Reserves
22.58
19.38
13.62
13.32
Net Worth
72.2
69
19.13
64.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.61
25.84
55.37
46.4
yoy growth (%)
33.92
-53.32
19.34
56.17
Raw materials
-26.66
-18.74
-40.09
-33.84
As % of sales
77.03
72.5
72.4
72.94
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.71
-0.53
-0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
2.32
2.25
2.44
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.62
-0.74
-0.84
Working capital
102.64
10.15
-9.71
-23.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.92
-53.32
19.34
56.17
Op profit growth
26.87
-64.86
24.01
77.23
EBIT growth
12.8
-45.64
24.55
58.53
Net profit growth
-32.76
13.18
-5.75
22.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
A C Jain
Managing Director
G R Jain
Independent Director
Sampat Raj Singhvi
Independent Director
Maithri Jayakkar
Independent Director
Pushpala Motiram Manjith
Executive Director
Navin Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bilal Mohammadali I
Non Executive Director
Rikin Dilip Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rainbow Foundations Ltd
Summary
Rainbow Foundations Limited (Formerly known Rainbow Holiday Resorts International Limited), incorporated in June, 1994, was promoted by Anopchand Jain, Gajraj Jain, Sarla Jain and their Associates. The company is engaged in identifying and buying highly potential real estates for the purpose of developing and selling commercial and residential apartments. It acquired plots in and around Madras. It also acquired land in Kodaikanal, to set up a resort complex on vacation time share (VTS) basis. It plans to construct 20 cottages with all the facilities in the first phase. The second phase involves construction of additional 160 cottages. Adjacent to the proposed complex, it plans to develop land measuring 28 acres for classifying into plots which would then be sold to different set of customers.In 1996-97, the construction work for residential apartment and two commercial complexes at Pondy Bazar and Purasaiwakkam were completed.Company completed 1 Residential Project and 2 Layout projects in the year 2004.
The Rainbow Foundations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is ₹197.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is 32.97 and 2.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Foundations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is ₹13.06 and ₹37.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rainbow Foundations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.99%, 3 Years at 30.40%, 1 Year at 152.63%, 6 Month at 113.15%, 3 Month at 63.80% and 1 Month at 56.31%.
