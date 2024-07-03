iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rainbow Foundations Ltd Share Price

39.81
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:11:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.81
  • Day's High39.81
  • 52 Wk High37.92
  • Prev. Close37.92
  • Day's Low39.81
  • 52 Wk Low 13.06
  • Turnover (lac)32.61
  • P/E32.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.09
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rainbow Foundations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

39.81

Prev. Close

37.92

Turnover(Lac.)

32.61

Day's High

39.81

Day's Low

39.81

52 Week's High

37.92

52 Week's Low

13.06

Book Value

15.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.53

P/E

32.97

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

Rainbow Foundations Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rainbow Foundations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rainbow Foundations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:20 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.48%

Non-Promoter- 58.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rainbow Foundations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

49.62

49.62

5.51

5.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

45.5

Reserves

22.58

19.38

13.62

13.32

Net Worth

72.2

69

19.13

64.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.61

25.84

55.37

46.4

yoy growth (%)

33.92

-53.32

19.34

56.17

Raw materials

-26.66

-18.74

-40.09

-33.84

As % of sales

77.03

72.5

72.4

72.94

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.71

-0.53

-0.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

2.32

2.25

2.44

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.62

-0.74

-0.84

Working capital

102.64

10.15

-9.71

-23.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.92

-53.32

19.34

56.17

Op profit growth

26.87

-64.86

24.01

77.23

EBIT growth

12.8

-45.64

24.55

58.53

Net profit growth

-32.76

13.18

-5.75

22.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rainbow Foundations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rainbow Foundations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

A C Jain

Managing Director

G R Jain

Independent Director

Sampat Raj Singhvi

Independent Director

Maithri Jayakkar

Independent Director

Pushpala Motiram Manjith

Executive Director

Navin Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bilal Mohammadali I

Non Executive Director

Rikin Dilip Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rainbow Foundations Ltd

Summary

Rainbow Foundations Limited (Formerly known Rainbow Holiday Resorts International Limited), incorporated in June, 1994, was promoted by Anopchand Jain, Gajraj Jain, Sarla Jain and their Associates. The company is engaged in identifying and buying highly potential real estates for the purpose of developing and selling commercial and residential apartments. It acquired plots in and around Madras. It also acquired land in Kodaikanal, to set up a resort complex on vacation time share (VTS) basis. It plans to construct 20 cottages with all the facilities in the first phase. The second phase involves construction of additional 160 cottages. Adjacent to the proposed complex, it plans to develop land measuring 28 acres for classifying into plots which would then be sold to different set of customers.In 1996-97, the construction work for residential apartment and two commercial complexes at Pondy Bazar and Purasaiwakkam were completed.Company completed 1 Residential Project and 2 Layout projects in the year 2004.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rainbow Foundations Ltd share price today?

The Rainbow Foundations Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is ₹197.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is 32.97 and 2.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Foundations Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is ₹13.06 and ₹37.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rainbow Foundations Ltd?

Rainbow Foundations Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.99%, 3 Years at 30.40%, 1 Year at 152.63%, 6 Month at 113.15%, 3 Month at 63.80% and 1 Month at 56.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rainbow Foundations Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rainbow Foundations Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Foundations Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.