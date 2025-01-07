Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
34.61
25.84
55.37
46.4
yoy growth (%)
33.92
-53.32
19.34
56.17
Raw materials
-26.66
-18.74
-40.09
-33.84
As % of sales
77.03
72.5
72.4
72.94
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.71
-0.53
-0.59
As % of sales
2.42
2.74
0.95
1.28
Other costs
-0.72
-1.36
-0.42
-0.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.09
5.27
0.76
0.87
Operating profit
6.38
5.03
14.32
11.55
OPM
18.44
19.47
25.87
24.89
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
Interest expense
-7.78
-5.92
-12.92
-9.74
Other income
3.06
3.31
0.94
0.71
Profit before tax
1.52
2.32
2.25
2.44
Taxes
-0.37
-0.62
-0.74
-0.84
Tax rate
-24.92
-26.85
-33.2
-34.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.14
1.7
1.5
1.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.14
1.7
1.5
1.59
yoy growth (%)
-32.76
13.18
-5.75
22.66
NPM
3.3
6.58
2.71
3.43
