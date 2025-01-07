iifl-logo-icon 1
Rainbow Foundations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.8
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Foundations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

34.61

25.84

55.37

46.4

yoy growth (%)

33.92

-53.32

19.34

56.17

Raw materials

-26.66

-18.74

-40.09

-33.84

As % of sales

77.03

72.5

72.4

72.94

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.71

-0.53

-0.59

As % of sales

2.42

2.74

0.95

1.28

Other costs

-0.72

-1.36

-0.42

-0.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.09

5.27

0.76

0.87

Operating profit

6.38

5.03

14.32

11.55

OPM

18.44

19.47

25.87

24.89

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

Interest expense

-7.78

-5.92

-12.92

-9.74

Other income

3.06

3.31

0.94

0.71

Profit before tax

1.52

2.32

2.25

2.44

Taxes

-0.37

-0.62

-0.74

-0.84

Tax rate

-24.92

-26.85

-33.2

-34.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.14

1.7

1.5

1.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.14

1.7

1.5

1.59

yoy growth (%)

-32.76

13.18

-5.75

22.66

NPM

3.3

6.58

2.71

3.43

