Rainbow Foundations Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
49.62
49.62
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
45.5
Reserves
22.58
19.38
13.62
13.32
Net Worth
72.2
69
19.13
64.33
Minority Interest
Debt
471.06
382.75
287.89
185.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.16
0.14
0.11
Total Liabilities
543.42
451.91
307.16
250.43
Fixed Assets
2.13
1.34
1.43
1.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.79
0.51
0.51
0.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0
0
0
Networking Capital
538.48
441.67
304.89
248.21
Inventories
538.98
382.7
265.7
237.6
Inventory Days
2,505.11
Sundry Debtors
60.88
44.38
1.62
3.16
Debtor Days
33.31
Other Current Assets
11.39
93.29
76.35
59.88
Sundry Creditors
-64.27
-70.37
-34.02
-50.01
Creditor Days
527.27
Other Current Liabilities
-8.5
-8.33
-4.76
-2.42
Cash
0.98
8.4
0.34
0.32
Total Assets
543.41
451.92
307.17
250.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
