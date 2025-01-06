Rainbow Foundations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.52
2.32
2.25
2.44
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.09
-0.09
-0.07
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.62
-0.74
-0.84
Working capital
102.64
10.15
-9.71
-23.96
Other operating items
Operating
103.64
11.75
-8.3
-22.44
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.56
0.39
0.34
Free cash flow
103.66
12.31
-7.91
-22.1
Equity raised
24.36
65.82
16.67
13.48
Investing
0.43
-0.01
0
0.01
Financing
237.81
149.52
164.63
158.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
366.26
227.65
173.39
149.4
