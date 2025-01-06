iifl-logo-icon 1
Rainbow Foundations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.81
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Rainbow Foundat. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.52

2.32

2.25

2.44

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.09

-0.09

-0.07

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.62

-0.74

-0.84

Working capital

102.64

10.15

-9.71

-23.96

Other operating items

Operating

103.64

11.75

-8.3

-22.44

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.56

0.39

0.34

Free cash flow

103.66

12.31

-7.91

-22.1

Equity raised

24.36

65.82

16.67

13.48

Investing

0.43

-0.01

0

0.01

Financing

237.81

149.52

164.63

158.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

366.26

227.65

173.39

149.4

