Rainbow Foundations Ltd Summary

Rainbow Foundations Limited (Formerly known Rainbow Holiday Resorts International Limited), incorporated in June, 1994, was promoted by Anopchand Jain, Gajraj Jain, Sarla Jain and their Associates. The company is engaged in identifying and buying highly potential real estates for the purpose of developing and selling commercial and residential apartments. It acquired plots in and around Madras. It also acquired land in Kodaikanal, to set up a resort complex on vacation time share (VTS) basis. It plans to construct 20 cottages with all the facilities in the first phase. The second phase involves construction of additional 160 cottages. Adjacent to the proposed complex, it plans to develop land measuring 28 acres for classifying into plots which would then be sold to different set of customers.In 1996-97, the construction work for residential apartment and two commercial complexes at Pondy Bazar and Purasaiwakkam were completed.Company completed 1 Residential Project and 2 Layout projects in the year 2004.