Rainbow Foundations Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 This is further to our letter dated November 08th , 2024, intimating the date of the Board meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 14th November 2024 has inter alia, transacted the following business: - 1. Considered, approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Adopt and Approve the Notice 30th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. To finalize the Dates of book closure for the purpose of forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 3. To Finalize the cut-off date for e-voting Process to be conducted by the company for the Annual General meeting. 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Approved Boards Report of the Company along with all Annexure thereof for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Fixed the date of convening the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Monday, the 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. 3. Approved the Notice convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. Fixed 23rd September, 2024 as the cut-off date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote for the resolutions placed before the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting. 5. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September 2024. (both days inclusive) 1. Reappointment and payment of remuneration of Mr. Anop chand Jain as the managing director subject to approval of shareholders. 2.Reappoinment and payment of remuneration to Mr. Gajraj Jain as the managing director subject to approval of shareholders. 3. Reappointment of Manjith as an Independent Director 4. reappointment of maithri as an Independent Directo (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. With reference to the above, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved the following matter: - 1. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Mr. AJAY KUMAR BANTIA, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No-13620) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to Conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Board meeting Commenced on: 14.00 hours. Board meeting concluded on: 15.00 hours (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. This is further to our letter dated August 08th , 2024, intimating the date of the Board meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. we would .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Kindly refer our letter dated 23rd May 2024, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 have considered and approved the following:- 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same are enclosed herewith. 2. Auditors Report on the above Standalone Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Consolidated, Approved and Taken on record Unaudited Financial results for the quarter 31st December 2023 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 given by the statutory auditor of the company was taken into records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

