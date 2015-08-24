iifl-logo-icon 1
Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Balance Sheet

21.25
(-1.85%)
Aug 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Sep-2012Sep-2011

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.08

-5.02

-4.91

Net Worth

-1.98

-1.92

-1.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0.3

0.25

0.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1.68

-1.67

-1.6

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.69

-1.67

-1.6

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.28

0.28

Sundry Creditors

-1.18

-1.18

-1.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.71

-0.77

-0.7

Cash

0

0

0

Total Assets

-1.69

-1.67

-1.6

