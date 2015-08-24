Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.08
-5.02
-4.91
Net Worth
-1.98
-1.92
-1.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0.3
0.25
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1.68
-1.67
-1.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.69
-1.67
-1.6
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.28
0.28
Sundry Creditors
-1.18
-1.18
-1.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.71
-0.77
-0.7
Cash
0
0
0
Total Assets
-1.69
-1.67
-1.6
