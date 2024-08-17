iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Share Price

21.25
(-1.85%)
Aug 24, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

21.25

Prev. Close

21.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.95

Day's High

21.25

Day's Low

21.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:44 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Sep-2012Sep-2011

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.08

-5.02

-4.91

Net Worth

-1.98

-1.92

-1.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarSep-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

23.39

EBIT growth

23.39

Net profit growth

23.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Damodarlal Nandalal Ladha

Whole-time Director

Vishnudayal Sarda

Director

Vaibhav Govind Malsane

Director

Santosh Radhakrishna Kamankar

Director

Vikas S Melekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Raj Irrigation Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.