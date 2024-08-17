Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹21.25
Prev. Close₹21.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.95
Day's High₹21.25
Day's Low₹21.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-6.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.08
-5.02
-4.91
Net Worth
-1.98
-1.92
-1.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
23.39
EBIT growth
23.39
Net profit growth
23.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Damodarlal Nandalal Ladha
Whole-time Director
Vishnudayal Sarda
Director
Vaibhav Govind Malsane
Director
Santosh Radhakrishna Kamankar
Director
Vikas S Melekar
Summary
