To, The Members of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so .The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made in the financial statements by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, Whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such Disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or granted loans or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

3. The company has not declared or paid dividend during the year. Hence compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our

Report of even date on the accounts of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

On the basis of the records produced before us for our verification / perusal, such checks as we considered appropriate, and in terms of information and explanation given to us on our enquiries, we state that:

(i). a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

b) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets if any;

c) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the company are physically verified by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed between the book records and the physical verification.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. If any.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) . During the year, the inventories have been physically verified by the management in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(iii) . The Company has not made any investments, also has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest, if any.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year and does not have any loans or advances in the nature of loans receivable at the beginning of the year, hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) . The Company has complied with provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made. Section 185 of the Act is not applicable as there were no loans, securities or guarantees provided during the year which are covered by section 185 of the Act.

(v) . The Company has not accepted any deposits and has no amounts which are deemed to

be deposits; hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) . The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records for the

Company under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, hence reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) . (a) In our opinion the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, and other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are none of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii). There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

(ix). (a) The records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not delayed in principle repayment of term loan.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (b) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not borrowed any term loans during the year, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company, hence sub-clause 3(ix) (d) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(e) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the records examined by us and based on examination of the documents provided to us. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, hence sub-clause 3(ix)(f) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the company.

(x)

. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible) during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) .(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As per the information provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints were received by the Company during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) . The Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xii)(a),

3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) . According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, wherever applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) . As per section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 Of Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor, but company has not made any appointment of Internal Auditor during the year.

(xv) . According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors, hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) . (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Sec 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and as per the information provided to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable

(xvii) . On an examination of the Statement of Profit and Loss account, we are of the opinion that the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year in terms of clauses 3(xvii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020.

(xviii) . There was end of term of the previous statutory auditors during the year as per section 140 of company Act, 2013 and new auditor is appointed as per under section 139 as per company Act, 2013, accordingly. Clause (3)(xviii) Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) . On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx). There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) (other than ongoing projects) which are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said Act. There are no ongoing projects under CSR, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(XXI). The Company does not have any Subsidiaries or Associates or Joint Venture and hence Clause 3(xxi) of the Order pertaining to reporting of qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibilities

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included, obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.