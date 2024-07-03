iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Share Price

68.94
(1.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70
  • Day's High71
  • 52 Wk High69.18
  • Prev. Close67.77
  • Day's Low68
  • 52 Wk Low 22.31
  • Turnover (lac)3.8
  • P/E199.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.41
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

70

Prev. Close

67.77

Turnover(Lac.)

3.8

Day's High

71

Day's Low

68

52 Week's High

69.18

52 Week's Low

22.31

Book Value

0.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.81

P/E

199.32

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.39

-6.56

-6.71

-6.36

Net Worth

0.11

-0.05

-0.21

0.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.05

0.33

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.5

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.05

-0.19

0

As % of sales

0

92.09

58.73

0

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.05

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

0.06

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

-0.1

-0.07

0.33

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-82.5

0

0

Op profit growth

-74.65

176.84

-15.23

10.12

EBIT growth

-68.04

-381.18

71.82

-184.34

Net profit growth

-66.87

-440.37

109.57

-156.49

No Record Found

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pankaj Kumar Sacheti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Sarotia

Managing Director & CEO

Ankur Ajmera

Executive Director

Seema Kothari

Independent Director

Santosh Bhandari

Independent Director

Atul Kumar Saboo

Executive Director & CFO

Arihant Jain

Executive Director

Mumal Kanwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. was originally incorporated in May 81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. Later on, the Company was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.82 and the name of the Company was changed to Rajkamal Synthetics. The Company is involved in the business of trading. The Company has a manufacturing unit operative in Surat, Gujarat.The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-synthetic textile processing unit at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra. This unit was set up for processing, bleaching and calendering of fabrics and sarees. To augment the trading activities, the Company set up a division International Cloth Agency at Bombay in Apr.86. In Dec.86, the Company issued 4.5 lac 15% Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 100 each for Rs 450 lakhs on Rights Basis to Equity Shareholders. In 1989-90, it undertook an expansion programme at its Sachin (Surat) plant to increase the printing and dyeing capacities.The companys plant at Sachin was closed since Jun.93 due to lack of working capital. It sold Sachin Plant to Mittal Fabric Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd in Mar.96, for a sum of Rs 175 lac.
Company FAQs

What is the Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is ₹44.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is 199.32 and 164.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is ₹22.31 and ₹69.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd?

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.96%, 3 Years at 33.09%, 1 Year at 171.08%, 6 Month at 126.20%, 3 Month at 18.81% and 1 Month at 17.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.18 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 73.81 %

