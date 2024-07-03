Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹70
Prev. Close₹67.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.8
Day's High₹71
Day's Low₹68
52 Week's High₹69.18
52 Week's Low₹22.31
Book Value₹0.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.81
P/E199.32
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.39
-6.56
-6.71
-6.36
Net Worth
0.11
-0.05
-0.21
0.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.05
0.33
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.5
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.05
-0.19
0
As % of sales
0
92.09
58.73
0
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.3
0.1
0.06
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
-0.1
-0.07
0.33
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-82.5
0
0
Op profit growth
-74.65
176.84
-15.23
10.12
EBIT growth
-68.04
-381.18
71.82
-184.34
Net profit growth
-66.87
-440.37
109.57
-156.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pankaj Kumar Sacheti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Sarotia
Managing Director & CEO
Ankur Ajmera
Executive Director
Seema Kothari
Independent Director
Santosh Bhandari
Independent Director
Atul Kumar Saboo
Executive Director & CFO
Arihant Jain
Executive Director
Mumal Kanwar
Summary
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. was originally incorporated in May 81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. Later on, the Company was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.82 and the name of the Company was changed to Rajkamal Synthetics. The Company is involved in the business of trading. The Company has a manufacturing unit operative in Surat, Gujarat.The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-synthetic textile processing unit at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra. This unit was set up for processing, bleaching and calendering of fabrics and sarees. To augment the trading activities, the Company set up a division International Cloth Agency at Bombay in Apr.86. In Dec.86, the Company issued 4.5 lac 15% Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 100 each for Rs 450 lakhs on Rights Basis to Equity Shareholders. In 1989-90, it undertook an expansion programme at its Sachin (Surat) plant to increase the printing and dyeing capacities.The companys plant at Sachin was closed since Jun.93 due to lack of working capital. It sold Sachin Plant to Mittal Fabric Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd in Mar.96, for a sum of Rs 175 lac.
The Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹68.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is ₹44.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is 199.32 and 164.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd is ₹22.31 and ₹69.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.96%, 3 Years at 33.09%, 1 Year at 171.08%, 6 Month at 126.20%, 3 Month at 18.81% and 1 Month at 17.66%.
