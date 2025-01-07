iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

64.2
(-0.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:29:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.05

0.33

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.5

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.05

-0.19

0

As % of sales

0

92.09

58.73

0

Employee costs

0

-0.02

-0.05

-0.01

As % of sales

0

38.24

17.57

0

Other costs

-0.05

-0.25

-0.17

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

427.56

52.62

0

Operating profit

-0.06

-0.27

-0.09

-0.11

OPM

0

-457.9

-28.93

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.22

0.17

Profit before tax

-0.1

-0.3

0.1

0.06

Taxes

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Tax rate

-2.68

-1.88

-18.3

-33.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

-0.3

0.08

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

-0.3

0.08

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-66.87

-440.37

109.57

-156.49

NPM

0

-514.27

26.43

0

Rajkamal Synth. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.