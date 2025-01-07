Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.05
0.33
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.5
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.05
-0.19
0
As % of sales
0
92.09
58.73
0
Employee costs
0
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
As % of sales
0
38.24
17.57
0
Other costs
-0.05
-0.25
-0.17
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
427.56
52.62
0
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.27
-0.09
-0.11
OPM
0
-457.9
-28.93
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.22
0.17
Profit before tax
-0.1
-0.3
0.1
0.06
Taxes
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Tax rate
-2.68
-1.88
-18.3
-33.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
-0.3
0.08
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
-0.3
0.08
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-66.87
-440.37
109.57
-156.49
NPM
0
-514.27
26.43
0
