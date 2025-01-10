iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

62.65
(-0.18%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.39

-6.56

-6.71

-6.36

Net Worth

0.11

-0.05

-0.21

0.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.17

0.4

0.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.23

0.11

0.19

0.17

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.06

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Networking Capital

0.13

-0.03

0.08

0.07

Inventories

0.07

0.03

0.08

0.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0

0

0.04

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.02

0.02

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.01

-0.01

-0.07

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.07

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.07

0.03

0

Total Assets

0.23

0.11

0.19

0.17

Rajkamal Synth. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.