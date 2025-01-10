Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.39
-6.56
-6.71
-6.36
Net Worth
0.11
-0.05
-0.21
0.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.17
0.4
0.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.23
0.11
0.19
0.17
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.06
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
0.13
-0.03
0.08
0.07
Inventories
0.07
0.03
0.08
0.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.01
-0.01
-0.07
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.07
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.07
0.03
0
Total Assets
0.23
0.11
0.19
0.17
