Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. To approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders and Code of fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 is closed from Tuesday October 01 2024 and shall reopen after expiry of 48 hours from declaration of said Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, November 12, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and other several agenda (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by way of a rights issue warrants preferential issue/private placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities subject to all such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting. Preferential Issue of Equity Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 have considered and approved based on recommendation of Audit Committee, appointment of M/s ADV and Associates (FRN - 128045W) as statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 to 2028-29. Further we wish to inform that appointment of statutory auditor was inadvertently missed from our previous outcome announcement mail under Regulation 30 on September 05, 2024. This omission was purely unintentional. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, September 05, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved: based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Mr. Atul Kumar Saboo as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. September 05, 2024 and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited standalone Financial Results along with the limited review report for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. b) To consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares / convertible equity warrants convertible bonds / debentures / preference shares / any other equity linked securities and / or any combination thereof (Securities) through permissible modes including through a preferential issue or private placement or qualified institutions placement of the Securities or any other method or mode as may be permitted under applicable laws including the Companies Act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regard Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have inter - alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on June 18, 2024 has considered and approved : Based on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointment of Ms. Mumal Kanwar as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director w.e.f from June 18, 2024 and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

RAJKAMAL SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 06 2024 to consider inter alia: 1. To approve Audited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business which form part of the Agenda Paper. Pursuant to SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of the trading by Insiders and Code of fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information the trading window of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended shall remain closed from Monday April 01 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date of said Financial Results are made public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, May 06, 2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the advertisement published in the newspaper viz:, Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) for the following: Abstract of Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, March 30, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved appointment of M/s Vaibhav Kakkad & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024