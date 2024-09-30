Pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015 we hereby submit notice of the 43rd AGM of the Company which will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM (IST) through Video-Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Please find enclosed the transcript of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 2:00 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)