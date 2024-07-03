iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Company Summary

59.5
(-4.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd Summary

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd. was originally incorporated in May 81 as a private limited company in the name of Shree Balaji Calendering House Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Balaji Prints Pvt Ltd in 1982. Later on, the Company was converted into a public limited company on 17 Dec.82 and the name of the Company was changed to Rajkamal Synthetics. The Company is involved in the business of trading. The Company has a manufacturing unit operative in Surat, Gujarat.The company commenced its textile processing activities in January 1982 on rental machineries and in 1983, it set up a cotton-cum-synthetic textile processing unit at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra. This unit was set up for processing, bleaching and calendering of fabrics and sarees. To augment the trading activities, the Company set up a division International Cloth Agency at Bombay in Apr.86. In Dec.86, the Company issued 4.5 lac 15% Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 100 each for Rs 450 lakhs on Rights Basis to Equity Shareholders. In 1989-90, it undertook an expansion programme at its Sachin (Surat) plant to increase the printing and dyeing capacities.The companys plant at Sachin was closed since Jun.93 due to lack of working capital. It sold Sachin Plant to Mittal Fabric Manufacturing Co Pvt Ltd in Mar.96, for a sum of Rs 175 lac.

