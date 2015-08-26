To

The Members of

RAJLAXMI INDUSTIRES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements for the F.Y. 2016-17

We have audited the financial statements of Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a reasonable opinion on the financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017; and

b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account and the statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on March 31, 2017;

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2016 (the order) issued by Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the said order, to extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In our opinion there are no observations or comments on the financial, which may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, we give our separate Report in "Annexure 2"

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in the financial statements as regards its holding and dealings in Specified Bank Notes as defined in the Notifications S.O 3407(E) dated the 8th November, 2016 of the Ministry of Finance, during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016. Based on audit procedures performed and the representations provided to us by the Management we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management.

For AGARWAL DESAI AND SHAH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 124850W Date: 30-05-2017 Place: Mumbai Sd/- RISHI SEKHRI PARTER MEMBERSHIP NO. 126656

"ANNEXURE 1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: -

1 a) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the question of commenting on maintenance of proper records of fixed assets and physical verification of fixed assets does not arise since the company had no fixed assets as on 31st March, 2017 nor at any time during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.

b) According to the information and explanations received by us, as the company owns no immovable properties, the requirement on reporting whether title deeds is held in the name of the company or not is not applicable.

2 As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

3 The Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (iii) of the said order does not arise.

4 Based on our scrutiny of the Companys records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans and guarantees given, investments made, and securities purchased by the company, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5 In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the reporting requirement under clause (v) of the said order does not arise.

6 According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company is not engaged in production of any such goods or provision of any such services for which maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1). Hence the reporting requirement under clause (iv) of the said order does not arise.

7 a) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues applicable to it and no undisputed amounts payable in respect of any statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the company and the information and explanations received by us from the management, there are no disputed statutory dues outstanding in the name of the company.

8 According to the records of the company, the Company has neither borrowed any amount from any financial institution, bank or government nor issued any debentures till 31st March, 2017. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (viii) of the said order does not arise.

9 According to the records of the company, the company has neither raised any moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instrument) nor has the company raised any term loans. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (ix) of the said order does not arise.

10 Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, neither any fraud on the company by its officers or employees nor any fraud by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (x) of the said order does not arise.

11) According to the records of the company, no Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided during the year under audit. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (xi) of the said order does not arise.

12) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, in our opinion the reporting requirement under clause (xii) of the said order does not arise.

13) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence, the reporting requirement under clause (xiv) of the said order does not arise.

15) Based on our scrutiny of the Companys Book of Account and other records and according to the information and explanations received by us from the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the reporting requirement under clause (xv) of the said order does not arise.

16) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, the reporting requirement under clause (xvi) of the said order does not arise.

For AGARWAL DESAI AND SHAH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 124850W Date: 30-05-2017 Place: Mumbai Sd/- RISHI SEKHRI PARTER MEMBERSHIP NO. 126656

"ANNEXURE 2" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RAJLAXMI INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), as at 31st March,2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31-March-2017.