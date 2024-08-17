Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2.85
Prev. Close₹3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
31
31
31
31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.37
-4.37
-4.41
-4.52
Net Worth
26.63
26.63
26.59
26.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.86
5.46
13.39
15.17
yoy growth (%)
-84.19
-59.21
-11.78
0
Raw materials
-1.02
-5.74
-13.88
-15.15
As % of sales
118.26
105.23
103.67
99.82
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.16
-0.08
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.16
0.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.05
0
Working capital
-0.8
-0.75
-0.66
10.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-84.19
-59.21
-11.78
0
Op profit growth
-19.84
-23.8
216.09
-33.18
EBIT growth
-88.79
-69.35
-60.67
-217.51
Net profit growth
-99.51
-68.17
-73.84
-216.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rahul Jagnani
Independent Director
Dharamnath Singh
Independent Director
Sonam Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd
Summary
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd. was incorporated in March 21, 1985. The Company is engaged in Readymade Garments and Trading of Sarees.
