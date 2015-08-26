Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.16
0.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.05
0
Working capital
-0.8
-0.75
-0.66
10.87
Other operating items
Operating
-0.8
-0.71
-0.55
11.28
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.8
-0.71
-0.55
11.28
Equity raised
-8.74
-8.81
-9.03
-9.87
Investing
0.8
0.78
0
-10.45
Financing
0
0
0.76
1.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.74
-8.74
-8.83
-7.51
