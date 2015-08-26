iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.85
(-5.00%)
Aug 26, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

31

31

31

31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.37

-4.37

-4.41

-4.52

Net Worth

26.63

26.63

26.59

26.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.76

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.63

26.63

26.59

27.24

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.4

16.59

15.8

15.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.16

10

10.73

11.22

Inventories

0

0.6

0.92

2.02

Inventory Days

0

40.09

25.07

48.57

Sundry Debtors

4.34

3.75

7.95

2.08

Debtor Days

1,835.75

250.62

216.69

50.01

Other Current Assets

8.94

9.49

10.5

10.82

Sundry Creditors

-4.1

-3.68

-8.49

-3.57

Creditor Days

1,734.24

245.94

231.41

85.84

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.16

-0.14

-0.13

Cash

0.05

0.04

0.06

0.23

Total Assets

26.61

26.63

26.59

27.25

