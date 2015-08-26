Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.86
5.46
13.39
15.17
yoy growth (%)
-84.19
-59.21
-11.78
0
Raw materials
-1.02
-5.74
-13.88
-15.15
As % of sales
118.26
105.23
103.67
99.82
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.16
-0.08
-0.05
As % of sales
19.95
2.94
0.61
0.36
Other costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.17
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.04
2.32
1.32
1.37
Operating profit
-0.45
-0.57
-0.75
-0.23
OPM
-53.26
-10.49
-5.61
-1.56
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.46
0.62
0.91
0.65
Profit before tax
0
0.05
0.16
0.41
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-96.99
-30.9
-33.47
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.03
0.1
0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.03
0.1
0.41
yoy growth (%)
-99.51
-68.17
-73.84
-216.14
NPM
0.01
0.63
0.81
2.75
