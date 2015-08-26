iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajlaxmi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.85
(-5.00%)
Aug 26, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.86

5.46

13.39

15.17

yoy growth (%)

-84.19

-59.21

-11.78

0

Raw materials

-1.02

-5.74

-13.88

-15.15

As % of sales

118.26

105.23

103.67

99.82

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.16

-0.08

-0.05

As % of sales

19.95

2.94

0.61

0.36

Other costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.17

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.04

2.32

1.32

1.37

Operating profit

-0.45

-0.57

-0.75

-0.23

OPM

-53.26

-10.49

-5.61

-1.56

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.46

0.62

0.91

0.65

Profit before tax

0

0.05

0.16

0.41

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-96.99

-30.9

-33.47

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.03

0.1

0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.03

0.1

0.41

yoy growth (%)

-99.51

-68.17

-73.84

-216.14

NPM

0.01

0.63

0.81

2.75

