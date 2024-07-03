Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Summary

Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited, was incorporated on September 23, 1941. The Company is engaged into the business of Investment and Financial Activity. Besides, the companies deals with and invest the surplus funds of the Company or in its custody in such manner and in such securities as shall from time to time be thought necessary for the benefit of the Company.The Company entered into new Textile & Clothing business during the Financial Year 2014-15.During financial year 2014-15, Deepshika Infra India Limited, Independent Realty India Limited, Satyamev Properties Limited, Secure Jewellers Limited, Surestep Realtors Limited and Ventrux Enclave Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement and the applicable SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, there was a change in management of July 31, 2018.The Company changed the Main Object Clause to do the business of pre-owned luxury cars and related activities in 2022-23.