Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Share Price

40.93
(2.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.85
  • Day's High42.02
  • 52 Wk High60.96
  • Prev. Close40.02
  • Day's Low40.02
  • 52 Wk Low 30.16
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E35.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.62
  • EPS1.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.64%

Non-Promoter- 25.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.62

0.1

0.03

0.02

Net Worth

3.7

3.18

3.11

3.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

0.02

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.99

1.53

-1.48

1.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

19.69

36.63

0

-100

EBIT growth

11.11

-27.26

0

-100

Net profit growth

11.02

-27.14

0

-100

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2.96

3.41

11.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.96

3.41

11.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.11

Other Income

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

N R Bahulayan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunny Mathew

Independent Non Exe. Director

Liji Jimmy Thalakkottoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mathew Jose

Managing Director

Jijin C Surendran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Villadath vinitha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd

Summary

Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited, was incorporated on September 23, 1941. The Company is engaged into the business of Investment and Financial Activity. Besides, the companies deals with and invest the surplus funds of the Company or in its custody in such manner and in such securities as shall from time to time be thought necessary for the benefit of the Company.The Company entered into new Textile & Clothing business during the Financial Year 2014-15.During financial year 2014-15, Deepshika Infra India Limited, Independent Realty India Limited, Satyamev Properties Limited, Secure Jewellers Limited, Surestep Realtors Limited and Ventrux Enclave Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement and the applicable SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, there was a change in management of July 31, 2018.The Company changed the Main Object Clause to do the business of pre-owned luxury cars and related activities in 2022-23.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹12.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is 35.42 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹30.16 and ₹60.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd?

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.69%, 3 Years at 45.81%, 1 Year at 23.75%, 6 Month at 23.29%, 3 Month at -1.57% and 1 Month at 2.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.36 %

