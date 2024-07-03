Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹40.85
Prev. Close₹40.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹42.02
Day's Low₹40.02
52 Week's High₹60.96
52 Week's Low₹30.16
Book Value₹12.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.61
P/E35.42
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.62
0.1
0.03
0.02
Net Worth
3.7
3.18
3.11
3.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.99
1.53
-1.48
1.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
19.69
36.63
0
-100
EBIT growth
11.11
-27.26
0
-100
Net profit growth
11.02
-27.14
0
-100
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2.96
3.41
11.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.96
3.41
11.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.11
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
N R Bahulayan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunny Mathew
Independent Non Exe. Director
Liji Jimmy Thalakkottoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mathew Jose
Managing Director
Jijin C Surendran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Villadath vinitha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd
Summary
Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited, was incorporated on September 23, 1941. The Company is engaged into the business of Investment and Financial Activity. Besides, the companies deals with and invest the surplus funds of the Company or in its custody in such manner and in such securities as shall from time to time be thought necessary for the benefit of the Company.The Company entered into new Textile & Clothing business during the Financial Year 2014-15.During financial year 2014-15, Deepshika Infra India Limited, Independent Realty India Limited, Satyamev Properties Limited, Secure Jewellers Limited, Surestep Realtors Limited and Ventrux Enclave Limited became subsidiaries of the Company.Pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement and the applicable SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 2011, there was a change in management of July 31, 2018.The Company changed the Main Object Clause to do the business of pre-owned luxury cars and related activities in 2022-23.
The Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹40.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹12.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is 35.42 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd is ₹30.16 and ₹60.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.69%, 3 Years at 45.81%, 1 Year at 23.75%, 6 Month at 23.29%, 3 Month at -1.57% and 1 Month at 2.33%.
