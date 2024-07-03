Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
2.06
0.9
0.73
2.68
11.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.06
0.9
0.73
2.68
11.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.1
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.06
0.9
0.73
2.68
11.22
Total Expenditure
2.06
0.89
0.74
2.66
12.15
PBIDT
0
0.01
-0.01
0.01
-0.93
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0
0.01
-0.01
0.01
-0.93
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.01
0.01
-0.02
0.01
-0.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.1
0
0.11
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
10,72,350
10,72,350
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
97.49
97.49
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
27,650
27,650
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
2.51
2.51
PBIDTM(%)
0
1.11
-1.36
0.37
-8.35
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.48
1.11
-2.73
0.37
-8.35
