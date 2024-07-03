iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

40.98
(-1.16%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016Sept-2015Mar-2015

Gross Sales

2.06

0.9

0.73

2.68

11.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.06

0.9

0.73

2.68

11.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.1

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.06

0.9

0.73

2.68

11.22

Total Expenditure

2.06

0.89

0.74

2.66

12.15

PBIDT

0

0.01

-0.01

0.01

-0.93

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0

0.01

-0.01

0.01

-0.93

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.01

0.01

-0.02

0.01

-0.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.1

0

0.11

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

1.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

10,72,350

10,72,350

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

97.49

97.49

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

27,650

27,650

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

2.51

2.51

PBIDTM(%)

0

1.11

-1.36

0.37

-8.35

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-0.48

1.11

-2.73

0.37

-8.35

Rajputana Invest: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.