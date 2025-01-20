iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Key Ratios

41
(-4.50%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:40:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.22

-71.77

57,936.27

Op profit growth

221.03

-101.04

-2,577.79

EBIT growth

221.03

-101.04

-2,577.79

Net profit growth

-843.83

-97.21

-3,233.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.24

0.06

-1.78

41.8

EBIT margin

0.24

0.06

-1.78

41.8

Net profit margin

1.54

-0.17

-1.82

33.83

RoCE

0.23

0.07

-12.63

RoNW

0.36

-0.04

-3.23

RoA

0.36

-0.04

-3.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.41

0

0

0.7

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.41

-0.05

-2

0.7

Book value per share

28.27

27.9

28.18

31

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

531.99

-372.76

2.36

-19.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

27.16

23.57

0

Inventory days

111.12

0

0

Creditor days

0

-4.82

-1.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

-0.27

-0.11

-0.67

Net debt / op. profit

-4.15

-369.29

1.62

-24.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

60.89

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.54

-2.29

-0.36

0

Other costs

-157.1

-97.63

-101.42

-58.19

