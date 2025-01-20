Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.22
-71.77
57,936.27
Op profit growth
221.03
-101.04
-2,577.79
EBIT growth
221.03
-101.04
-2,577.79
Net profit growth
-843.83
-97.21
-3,233.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.24
0.06
-1.78
41.8
EBIT margin
0.24
0.06
-1.78
41.8
Net profit margin
1.54
-0.17
-1.82
33.83
RoCE
0.23
0.07
-12.63
RoNW
0.36
-0.04
-3.23
RoA
0.36
-0.04
-3.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.41
0
0
0.7
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.41
-0.05
-2
0.7
Book value per share
28.27
27.9
28.18
31
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
531.99
-372.76
2.36
-19.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
27.16
23.57
0
Inventory days
111.12
0
0
Creditor days
0
-4.82
-1.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
-0.27
-0.11
-0.67
Net debt / op. profit
-4.15
-369.29
1.62
-24.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
60.89
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.54
-2.29
-0.36
0
Other costs
-157.1
-97.63
-101.42
-58.19
