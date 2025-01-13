Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.62
0.1
0.03
0.02
Net Worth
3.7
3.18
3.11
3.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.7
3.18
3.11
3.1
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.3
0.91
0.7
0.89
Inventories
1.54
0.84
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.18
0.03
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.08
0.73
0.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0.4
0.25
0.41
2.2
Total Assets
3.7
3.17
3.11
3.09
