Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Management Discussions

The purpose of this discussion is to provide an understanding of financial statements and a composite summary of performance of our business.

Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) is structured as follows

Overview

Business Overview

Financial Industry Overview

Financial and Operational Performance

Internal Control Systems and adequacy

Material Development in Human Resources

Business Strengths

Risks and Concerns

Cautionary Statements

Our Company Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited was incorporated on September 22, 1941 under the Indian Companies Act, 1913 as a Public Limited Company and received Certificate for Commencement of Business on September 23, 1941 in the State of West Bengal. The Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the Company was L65929WB1941PLC010731. During the financial year 2022-2023, the company shifted its registered office from the state of West Bengal to Kerala and the new CIN o the company is L50100KL1941PLC078267. The Authorized Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,00,00,000/- (Rupees Four Crore only) and Paid-up Capital is Rs. 30,800,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Eight Lakhs only).

Business Overview

Our Company deals with the business of sale of re-owned luxury cars and related activities.

Financial Industry Overview

The new object of the company is "To do the business of pre-owned luxury cars and related activities". The board at its meeting held on 05.03.2022 proposed to change its business and approved by shareholders through postal ballot on 08.05.2022

Financial and Operational Performance

During the year under review, performance of your Company as under: (Rs In Lakh)

Particulars Year Ended 31st March, 2023 Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Total Revenue 114.17 317.12 Total Expenses 105.21 247.29 Profit/(Loss) before taxation 8.96 69.84 Less: Tax Expense 2.49 18.12 Profit/(Loss) after tax 6.48 51.71

Internal Controls System & Adequacy

Management has put in place effective Internal Control System to provide reasonable assurance for:

Safeguarding Assets and their usage.

Maintenance of Proper Accounting Records and

Adequacy and Reliability of the information used for carrying on Business Operations.

Material Development in Human Resources

The Company continues to lay emphasis on developing and facilitating optimum human performance. Performance management was the key word for the Company this year.

Business Strengths

1. Well Qualified and Experienced Promoters

Our management team is backed by promoters who have requisite experience in business field and we believe that their strong technical experience and industry networks will help us in achieving our key business strategies.

2. Maintain and expand long term Relationship with Clients

To do the business of pre-owned luxury cars and related activities the relationship with the clients is more important. Having a strong connection based on trust and communication helps customers feel more secure and connected with a brand, and it can also lead to growing customer retention. For better customer relationships after the sale or service process is complete, management & staff in the company continue to work with customers to keep them up to date on products and services to maintain that relationship

3. To develop relations with new clients and strengthen the relations with the existing clients

The relations with the clients help the company to know the client in better way and his integrity can be known to the company

Risks and Concerns

This section contains forward – looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. As the industrial and

economic growth of the country is showing steady improvement.

There is no perceived risk and concern in this area of business and there is an ample scope for growth in India itself. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of the future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trend may differ materially from historical results, depending on variety of factors. Their risk and concerns faced by the Company are similar to those faced by any growing organization in today dynamic industrial and economic scenario.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report describing the Companys strengths, strategies, projections, and estimates, are forward-looking statements and progressive within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government Policies, and other incidental factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements