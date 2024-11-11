Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ending on 30th September 2024. Board Outcome to approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial result along with LRR for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.06.2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and Approve Audited Financial result for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial result for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Board Meeting Outcome held on 30.03.2024

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024