iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd Board Meeting

40.17
(-1.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:46:00 PM

Rajputana Invest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ending on 30th September 2024. Board Outcome to approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial result along with LRR for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jun 202420 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.06.2024
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and Approve Audited Financial result for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial result for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Board Meeting Outcome held on 30.03.2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly financial result for the quarter ending 31.12.2023 Board Meeting outcome held on 08.02.2024 Third quarter financial result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Rajputana Invest: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajputana Investment & Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.