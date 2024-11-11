|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ending on 30th September 2024. Board Outcome to approve Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial result along with LRR for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and Approve Audited Financial result for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial result for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome held on 30.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|Rajputana Investment And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Quarterly financial result for the quarter ending 31.12.2023 Board Meeting outcome held on 08.02.2024 Third quarter financial result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
