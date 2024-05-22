To the Members of

RAJPUTANA INVESTMENTS & FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind As financial statements of RAJPUTANA INVESTMENT & FINANCE LIMITED (the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended and notes to financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies(Indian Accounting standards) Rules 2015,as amended ("Ind AS")and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its change in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue of Rs.2,86,28,804.85 /- received from BRD Car world is the main operating income received on the sale of luxurious pre-owned car based on the gross margin received, involves the key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized at a point of time. Due to the judgement relating to determination of point of time in satisfaction of performance obligations, this matter is considered as Key Audit Matter. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control and substantive testing as follows: • We evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the revenue accounting standard. • We selected on sample basis, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving inquiry and observation, reperformance and inspection of evidence in respect of operating evaluation of these controls. x• We selected on sample basis and performed the following procedures: a) Read, analysed, and identified the distinct performance obligations. b) Compared these performance obligations with that identified and recorded by the Company. • We tested on sample basis whether specific revenue transactions around the year end have been recognised in appropriate period.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also.

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate financial control with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of the such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on companys ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 we give in the Annexure- "A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, The Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of cash flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended including the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) amendment rules, 2019. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company in reference to the financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in "Annexure- B" g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financials. ii) The company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, (a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries ‘or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(d) The company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the companies Act,2013 is not applicable for the FY 2023-24.

i) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, which mandates the maintenance of books of account using accounting software equipped with a feature to record an audit trail (edit log) facility, effective from April 1, 2023.During our audit procedures, it was identified that the accounting software currently utilized by the company does not possess the necessary audit trail feature as specified in the aforementioned proviso.

For Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000284S

Dijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Ernakulam

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN: 24224930BKACUN2333

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment. The Company does not have intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us, all the ?xed assets were physically veri?ed during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular program of veri?cation which, in my opinion, provides for physical veri?cation of the ?xed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to me, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri?cation. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the Company does not hold any freehold and leasehold immovable properties of land and building as at the balance sheet date. (d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanation given to me ,no such proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification. 3) As explained to us, the company has not made investments in nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 4) (a)In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security to which the provisions of section 185 of the Act are applicable.

(b)In respect of investments made by the Company and loans given to parties other than those covered in Section 185 of the Act, the Company had complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act.

5) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant sections of the Companies Act and rules

framed thereunder are not applicable. 6) According to the information and explanation given to us the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of the Section 148 of the Act for any of the products or services of the company. 7) a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, ESI other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited by the company with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in few cases.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any such transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

10) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) or term loans during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. 12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standard. 14) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered during the audit.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not

applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) No such resignation of statutory auditor took place during the previous year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act.

21) In our opinion consolidated financial statement is not applicable for the company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000284S

Dijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Ernakulam

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN:24224930BKACUN2333

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Rajputana Investment & Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists,

and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment

of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company maintained in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal

control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Ayyar & Cherian

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 000284S

Dijo Philip Mathew

Membership No. 224930

Place: Ernakulam

Date: 22-05-2024

UDIN:24224930BKACUN2333