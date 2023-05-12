To the Members of SURYAKRUPA FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. SURYAKRUPA FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern:

We draw attention to note no 25 to the financial statements, regarding preparation of financial result on going concern basis, notwithstanding the fact that the Company has incurred the losses, its liabilities exceeded total assets and its net worth has been fully eroded as on 31st March, 2023. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as going concern. The appropriateness of preparation of the statement on going concern basis is dependent upon the fact that logistics operations started by the company is continued for a foreseeable period and the continuous financial support from the management of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matter to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition Our procedures included: Understood the revenue and receivable business process for goods transport and assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policy adopted by the Company for revenue recognition. We assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue recognition, discounts and rebates. We performed sample tests of individual sales transaction and related documents. We assessed that the disclosure of revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers are appropriately presented and disclosed in Note No. 2.9 to the financial statements.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon;

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated;

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to communicate the matter with those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that the material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our Conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirement regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, as there is no payment made to directors, reporting under this clause in not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes to the accounts not funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts no funds have received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall,, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h)(iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatements.

(v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

For Prakash Tekwani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 120253W

(Prakash Tekwani)

Proprietor

Membership no. 108681

UDIN: 23108681BGSXMT7579

Place: Ahmedabad

Dated: 12th May, 2023

"Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date).

Report of even date on Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (The Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act.

i) a. The Company do not have any property, plant and equipment. Thus, paragraph 3(i)(a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to information and explanations and representation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a. The nature of business of the Company is such that it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks of financial institutions and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) The company has not granted any loans or made investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered U/s. 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, would apply. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and other material statutory dues as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, GST, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and other material statutory dues outstanding as at 31.03.2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and GST which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any disputes as at 31.03.2023.

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from financial institutions, banks and government or has not issued any debentures. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. The Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), and hence reporting under clause (xi) (c ) of the Order is not applicable.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a. As informed to us by the management, the Company has an internal audit system in place however, we have not been provided with copy of said audit reports.

b. We are unable to obtain internal audit reports of the Company, hence the internal audit reports have not been considered by us.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and no issues or concern has been raised by the resigning auditors.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, as mentioned in "Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern" section of our audit report of given date, the Companys ability to meet its obligation will depend on continuous financial support from the management and on the fact that the logistics operations started by the Company is continued for a foreseeable period. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

For Prakash Tekwani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 120253W

(Prakash Tekwani)

Proprietor

Membership no. 108681

UDIN: 23108681BGSXMT7579

Place: Ahmedabad

Dated: 12th May, 2023

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(e) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of SURYAKRUPA FINANCE LIMITED as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2023).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of SURYAKRUPA FINANCE LIMITED (the company) as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit of test of controls, except for strengthening of internal audit function which we were informed that is in process, in our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Prakash Tekwani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration no. 120253W

(Prakash Tekwani)

Proprietor

Membership no. 108681

UDIN: 23108681BGSXMT7579

Place: Ahmedabad

Dated: 12th May, 2023