Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
980.55
|48.33
|59,744.36
|255.35
|1.17
|2,097.07
|193.86
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
398.55
|0
|29,460.8
|71.98
|0
|2,006.16
|130.13
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
7,920.95
|67.02
|18,796.41
|51.53
|0.32
|1,342.71
|606.23
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
TVSSCS
189.75
|118.59
|8,353.97
|8.69
|0
|469.03
|58.15
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,015.75
|22.52
|7,910.28
|105.2
|0.69
|939.4
|237.27
No Record Found
