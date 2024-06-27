Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.11
-1.29
-1.55
-1.48
Net Worth
-0.11
-0.29
-0.55
-0.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0.44
0.85
0.54
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.33
0.56
-0.01
-0.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.2
0.51
-0.02
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.92
1.1
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.34
0.19
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.88
-0.73
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.13
0.05
0
0
Total Assets
0.33
0.56
-0.02
-0.03
