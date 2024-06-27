iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Balance Sheet

11.29
(4.93%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.11

-1.29

-1.55

-1.48

Net Worth

-0.11

-0.29

-0.55

-0.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0.44

0.85

0.54

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.33

0.56

-0.01

-0.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.2

0.51

-0.02

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.92

1.1

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.34

0.19

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.88

-0.73

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.13

0.05

0

0

Total Assets

0.33

0.56

-0.02

-0.03

