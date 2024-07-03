iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Share Price

11.29
(4.93%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.29
  • Day's High11.29
  • 52 Wk High11.29
  • Prev. Close10.76
  • Day's Low11.29
  • 52 Wk Low 6.64
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E1.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.3
  • EPS7.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.13
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

11.29

Prev. Close

10.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

11.29

Day's Low

11.29

52 Week's High

11.29

52 Week's Low

6.64

Book Value

28.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.13

P/E

1.47

EPS

7.69

Divi. Yield

0

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2023

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:37 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.48%

Non-Promoter- 45.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.11

-1.29

-1.55

-1.48

Net Worth

-0.11

-0.29

-0.55

-0.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0

-0.02

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-13.32

43.43

16.18

-35.59

EBIT growth

-13.32

43.43

16.66

-35.85

Net profit growth

-13.32

43.43

16.66

-35.92

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

980.55

48.3359,744.36255.351.172,097.07193.86

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

398.55

029,460.871.9802,006.16130.13

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

7,920.95

67.0218,796.4151.530.321,342.71606.23

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

TVSSCS

189.75

118.598,353.978.690469.0358.15

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,015.75

22.527,910.28105.20.69939.4237.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rajvi Logitrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Narendrasinh D Rana

Independent Director

Dharmesh K Barot

Independent Director

Amar N Pal

Independent Director

Arpana Sandeep Shah

Non Executive Director

Chirag Hasija

Non Executive Director

DHAVAL BHAVESHBHAI ACHARYA

Non Executive Director

Dipendra Tak

Managing Director

Jagdish Dodia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sapna Tolani

Non Executive Director

RAJVI MAULIN ACHARYA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajvi Logitrade Ltd
Summary

Summary

Rajvi Logitrade Limited, formerly known as Suryakrupa Finance Limited was incorporated on 6th November, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 27th February, 1987 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Bombay. The Company name was changed from Suryakrupa Finance Limited to Rajvi Logitrade Limited on May 17, 2023.The Company offers one stop solution comprising of various services including shipping, transportation, warehousing, chartering and freight forwarding in most efficient and cost-effective manner. It has a nation-wide presence with prominence in Gujarat and provides seamless coordination of port logistics, surface logistics and offshore logistics. It customizes its services to provide tailor-made solutions to the clients with high index of customer satisfaction.The Company handles all types of dry cargo such as Ferrous and Non- ferrous Metals and Scraps, Minerals, Fine Chemicals, Agro-products, Steel Pipes, Coils, Plates &Slabs, Fertilizers, Heavy Machineries, Over Dimensional Project Cargo, Timber and General Break Bulk Cargo by way of Stevedoring, Rake handling, Lighterage, Bagging, Storage etc. The Company is a licensed Custom House Agent (CHA)providing all types of services and support related to customs excise and foreign trade (DGFT). Their team of professionals undertakes various types of documentation and liaises with the concerned authorities for smooth and speedy clearance. It also provides Bonded
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rajvi Logitrade Ltd share price today?

The Rajvi Logitrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is ₹1.13 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is 1.47 and 0.40 as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajvi Logitrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is ₹6.64 and ₹11.29 as of 27 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd?

Rajvi Logitrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.39%, 3 Years at 23.25%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.03%, 3 Month at 21.27% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.52 %

