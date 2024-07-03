SectorLogistics
Open₹11.29
Prev. Close₹10.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹11.29
Day's Low₹11.29
52 Week's High₹11.29
52 Week's Low₹6.64
Book Value₹28.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.13
P/E1.47
EPS7.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.11
-1.29
-1.55
-1.48
Net Worth
-0.11
-0.29
-0.55
-0.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0
-0.02
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-13.32
43.43
16.18
-35.59
EBIT growth
-13.32
43.43
16.66
-35.85
Net profit growth
-13.32
43.43
16.66
-35.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
980.55
|48.33
|59,744.36
|255.35
|1.17
|2,097.07
|193.86
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
398.55
|0
|29,460.8
|71.98
|0
|2,006.16
|130.13
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
7,920.95
|67.02
|18,796.41
|51.53
|0.32
|1,342.71
|606.23
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
TVSSCS
189.75
|118.59
|8,353.97
|8.69
|0
|469.03
|58.15
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,015.75
|22.52
|7,910.28
|105.2
|0.69
|939.4
|237.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Narendrasinh D Rana
Independent Director
Dharmesh K Barot
Independent Director
Amar N Pal
Independent Director
Arpana Sandeep Shah
Non Executive Director
Chirag Hasija
Non Executive Director
DHAVAL BHAVESHBHAI ACHARYA
Non Executive Director
Dipendra Tak
Managing Director
Jagdish Dodia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sapna Tolani
Non Executive Director
RAJVI MAULIN ACHARYA
Reports by Rajvi Logitrade Ltd
Summary
Rajvi Logitrade Limited, formerly known as Suryakrupa Finance Limited was incorporated on 6th November, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 27th February, 1987 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Bombay. The Company name was changed from Suryakrupa Finance Limited to Rajvi Logitrade Limited on May 17, 2023.The Company offers one stop solution comprising of various services including shipping, transportation, warehousing, chartering and freight forwarding in most efficient and cost-effective manner. It has a nation-wide presence with prominence in Gujarat and provides seamless coordination of port logistics, surface logistics and offshore logistics. It customizes its services to provide tailor-made solutions to the clients with high index of customer satisfaction.The Company handles all types of dry cargo such as Ferrous and Non- ferrous Metals and Scraps, Minerals, Fine Chemicals, Agro-products, Steel Pipes, Coils, Plates &Slabs, Fertilizers, Heavy Machineries, Over Dimensional Project Cargo, Timber and General Break Bulk Cargo by way of Stevedoring, Rake handling, Lighterage, Bagging, Storage etc. The Company is a licensed Custom House Agent (CHA)providing all types of services and support related to customs excise and foreign trade (DGFT). Their team of professionals undertakes various types of documentation and liaises with the concerned authorities for smooth and speedy clearance. It also provides Bonded
The Rajvi Logitrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is ₹1.13 Cr. as of 27 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is 1.47 and 0.40 as of 27 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajvi Logitrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajvi Logitrade Ltd is ₹6.64 and ₹11.29 as of 27 Jun ‘24
Rajvi Logitrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.39%, 3 Years at 23.25%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.03%, 3 Month at 21.27% and 1 Month at N/I%.
