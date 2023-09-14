2.The 36th AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. through (VC) / (OAVM). 5.Date of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from 23/09/2023 to 30/09/2023 for the purpose of AGM. 6.Cut-off date to be 23rd September, 2023 for evoting at AGM. 7. Appointment of M/s. Jogi Deepak & Co. as Scrutinizer Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) 2015 , this is to inform you that Share Transfer Books and Register of Members shall remain closed from Saturday 23/09/2023 to Saturday 30/09/2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Saturday 30/09/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2023) Proceedings of 36th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of Rajvi Logitrade Limited held on 30th September, 2023 through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.09.2023)