Rajvi Logitrade Ltd Summary

Rajvi Logitrade Limited, formerly known as Suryakrupa Finance Limited was incorporated on 6th November, 1986 as a Public Limited Company. The Certificate of commencement of business was obtained on 27th February, 1987 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Bombay. The Company name was changed from Suryakrupa Finance Limited to Rajvi Logitrade Limited on May 17, 2023.The Company offers one stop solution comprising of various services including shipping, transportation, warehousing, chartering and freight forwarding in most efficient and cost-effective manner. It has a nation-wide presence with prominence in Gujarat and provides seamless coordination of port logistics, surface logistics and offshore logistics. It customizes its services to provide tailor-made solutions to the clients with high index of customer satisfaction.The Company handles all types of dry cargo such as Ferrous and Non- ferrous Metals and Scraps, Minerals, Fine Chemicals, Agro-products, Steel Pipes, Coils, Plates &Slabs, Fertilizers, Heavy Machineries, Over Dimensional Project Cargo, Timber and General Break Bulk Cargo by way of Stevedoring, Rake handling, Lighterage, Bagging, Storage etc. The Company is a licensed Custom House Agent (CHA)providing all types of services and support related to customs excise and foreign trade (DGFT). Their team of professionals undertakes various types of documentation and liaises with the concerned authorities for smooth and speedy clearance. It also provides Bonded Warehousing Services. Shipping services include vessel agency, freight forwarding, vessel chartering and survey for quality & quantity by professional teams. It provides door to door service, encompassing andling of cargo at clients location, transportation to the port, intermediate storage, port handling and loading on to vessel and vice versa. The other value added services cover Port related information, Customized Solutions, Route Mapping etc.Apart from this, Company provide transport services through large fleet of cargo carriers consisting of more than 200 Trucks, Trailers, Tippers, Dumpers, Bulkers and other loading equipment like Pay Loaders, Excavators, Hydraulic Hoppers and Mobile Cranes. It has its own service station and modern workshop for repair and maintenance of diversified transport fleet.