To,

The Members,

RAJVI LOGITRADE LIMITED

Your Directors have great pleasure in presenting 36th ANNUAL REPORT along with the Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit And Loss, for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

SUMMARISED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The financial Results of the Company are briefly summarized as under:

PARTICULARS YEAR ENDED (Rs in Lakhs) 2022-2023 2021-2022 Total Income 1613.65 918.07 Total Expenditure 1590.72 891.85 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 22.93 26.22 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation 17.93 26.22 Profit/(Loss) brought forward (129.09) (155.31) Allocations & Appropriations 0 0 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (111.16) (129.09)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS & OTHERS:

The Company has achieved revenue from operation of Rs. 1613.65/- Lacs during the year under review contributed by the road transport business, corresponding Net profit totaled Rs. 17.93/- Lacs mainly driven by raised activity level.

DIVIDEND:

With the intention to plough back the profit, no dividend has been proposed for 2023.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

There were no appropriations to/from the general reserves of the Company during the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

As on March 31, 2023 the paid up Equity Share Capital of the company was Rs.100,00,000/- Crore divided into 10,00,000/- equity shares of Rs. 10/-. During the year under review the company has not issued any shares or any convertible instruments.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public, was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

However company has received loan from the directors of the company along with the declaration as prescribed under rule 2(viii) of The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) of SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule V thereto, is presented in a separate report forming part of this Annual Report.

NAME CHANGE

The Company has changed its name from "Suryakrupa Finance Limited" to "Rajvi Logitrade Limited" pursuant to the special resolution passed by the shareholders of the company at its extra-ordinary general meeting held on 13th May, 2023.The change in name was approved by the Registrar of Companies, by issuing a new certificate of Incorporation dated 17/05/2023.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND

SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The paid up equity share capital of the Company is not exceeding rupees ten crores and net worth is not exceeding rupees twenty five crores, as on the last day of the previous financial year, the Company has decided not to follow with the corporate governance provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, hence the report prescribed under Schedule V (C) is not part of this report.

LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2022-2023 to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) where the Companys securities are listed.

DEMATERIALISATION OF SHARES:

56.40% of the companys paid up Equity Share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31st March, 2023 and balance 43.60% is in physical form. The

Companys Registrars is M/s.Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083.Tel No.: +91 22 49186270 Fax: +91-22-49186060,

Email Id: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in,

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD:

The Board of Directors duly met 7 times during the financial year from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023. The Meetings of Board of Directors were held on 30/05/2022, 12/07/2022, 12/08/2022, 03/09/2022, 12/11/2022, 28/12/2022 and 14/02/2023.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Audit committee constituted by the Board of Directors consists of three directors majority of them are independent directors. The composition of audit committee is:

Mr. Arpana Sandeep Shah Chairman Mr. Dharmesh K. Barot Member Mr. Narendrasinh Dalpatsinh Rana Member

Mrs. Arpana Sandeep Shah was appointed as Chairman of the committee w.e.f 28/12/2022.

Mr. Narendrasinh Dalpatsinh Rana was appointed as member of the committee w.e.f 28/12/2022.

Mr. Ashok Kumar Dudi has ceased from the position of Committee member w.e.f 28/12/2022.

Mr. Amar N. Pal has ceased from the position of Committee member w.e.f 28/12/2022

Mr. Dharmesh K. Barot ceased to be the chairman of the committee he is now the member of the committee w.e.f 28/12/2023.

The committee duly met 5 times during the financial year from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023. The meeting were held on 30/05/2022, 06/07/2022, 12/08/2022, 12/11/2022 and 14/02/2023.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Composition of nomination & remuneration committee is:

Mr. Amar N. Pal Chairman Mr. Dharmesh K. Barot Member Mr. Narendrasinh D. Rana Member

The committee duly met 2 times during the financial year from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023. The meeting were held on 23/04/2022 and 14/12/2022.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Composition of stakeholders relationship committee is:

Mr. Chirag Hasija Chairman Mr. Amar N. Pal Member Mr. Dhaval Bhavesh Acharya Member

Mr. Chirag Hasija was appointed as Chairman of the committee w.e.f 12th May, 2023.

Mr. Dhaval Bhavesh Acharya was appointed as member of the committee w.e.f 12th May, 2023

Mr. Narendrasinh Dalpatsinh Rana ceased from the position of Chairman of the Committee w.e.f 12th May, 2023.

Mr. Maulin B. Acharya ceased from the position of Committee member w.e.f 12th May, 2023

The committee duly met 4 times during the financial year from 1st April, 2022 to 31st March, 2023. The meeting were held on 15/04/2022, 16/07/2022, 18/10/2022 and 16/01/2023.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KMP WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

Mr. Chirag Hasija (Din: 09817934) was appointed as additional director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 28th December, 2022

Mrs. Arpana Sandeep Shah (Din: 07414319) was appointed as additional director in the category of NonExecutive Independent Woman Director for a term of five years w.e.f. 28th December, 2022.

Mr. Jagdish Dodiya was appointed as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. 28th December, 2022.

Mr. Ashok Dudi (Din: 02579317) resigned as Managing Director w.e.f 28/12/2022.

Mrs. Nitu Rathod resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f 23/12/2022.

After the closure of FY 2022-23, the following directors have been appointed on the Board / ceased from the Board of the Company:

Mr. Dhaval Bhaveshbhai Acharya (Din: 00010406) was appointed as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 10th April, 2023.

Mr. Maulin Bhavesh Acharya (Din: 00010405) resigned as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 01st May, 2023.

The members of the Company approved the appointment of Mr. Chirag Hasija (Din: 09817934) as Non-Executive Directors and Mrs. Arpana Sandeep Shah (Din: 07414319) as Non-Executive Independent Women Directors and Mr. Dhaval Bhaveshbhai Acharya (Din: 00010406) as Non-Executive Director by passing a special resolution at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th May, 2023.

As per the provision of Section 152 of the act Mr. Narendrasinh Dalpatsinh Rana director of the company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible had offered himself for reappointment. Your Directors recommend his reappointment.

Further, the Board composition is appropriate as per the Regulation 17 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 i.e. with the optimum combination of executive and non-executive directors with at least one woman director and more than fifty percent of the board of directors comprise of non-executive directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, Directors hereby confirm the following:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; if any

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S):

The Company has received declarations from all the

Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Act and Rule 6(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors), Rules 2014, read with the Listing Regulations, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the Listing Regulations and that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

The above declarations were placed before the Board and in the opinion of the Board, there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Directors of the Company and the Board is satisfied of the integrity, expertise and experience (including proficiency in terms of Section 150(1) of the Act and applicable rules thereunder) of all Independent Directors on the Board. None of the Director(s) is disqualified as on report date, in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act, from being appointed as a Director.

Registration in Databank and Proficiency Test

In accordance with the Section 150 of the Act and Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the Independent Directors have been registered and are Members of Independent Directors Databank, maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Further, pursuant to the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 Mr. Amar Nandlal Pal and Mr. Dharmesh Kanubhai Barot Independent Directors have been exempted by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs from appearing for the online proficiency self-assessment test, as they fulfilled the conditions for seeking exemption from appearing for the online proficiency selfassessment test and Mrs. Arpana Sandeep Shah has successfully qualified the online proficiency selfassessment test.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT:

At the 35th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September,2022 the Shareholders approved the appointment of M/s. Prakash Tekwani & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 120253W), as a Statutory Auditor of the Company, to hold office for a period of Five (5) years commencing from the conclusion of that AGM till the conclusion of the AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

According to the provision of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Secretarial

Audit Report submitted by Company Secretary in Practice is enclosed as a part of this report Annexure- A.

According to the provision of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your directors have appointed M/s. Jogi Dipak & Co., Company Secretary, Gandhidham as Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

There is no qualification and adverse remarks except the name of the Company is suggestive of financial activities, but the Company is not NBFC and has not carried any finance activities.

Management submitted that the main object clause of the company comprises of objects pertaining to Finance and Transport & Logistics business, the management envisages to continue with the Transport & Logistics business only and since the NBFC registration certificate of the company is cancelled company can no longer carry on the NBFC business, further the matter of change in the main object clause and alteration of the memorandum of association of the company is recommended for shareholders approval.

AUDIT OBSERVATIONS:

The Statutory Auditor has issued report on the standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, with an unmodified opinion but contains disclaimer remark that the Company has an internal audit system in place however, we have not been provided with copy of said audit reports.

The management clarified that due to unavoidable circumstances the internal auditor was not able to provide the internal audit report at the time of finalization of audited financials, however he has now issued the internal audit report which is free from any adverse remark.

The Auditors Report is enclosed with the Financial Statements in this Annual Report.

COST RECORDS

The provisions for maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION:

Since the Company is not a manufacturing unit provisions of Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rules 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption is not applicable.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to your Company, hence the Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility policy and committee.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.raivilogitrade.com.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

There were contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The details of related party transactions and material related party transactions were disclosed in schedule of financials.

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The Company has taken loan from Directors; the details whereof are mentioned in AOC-2 attached to this report.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website at www.raivilogitrade.com. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

A copy of the Annual Return of the Company containing the particulars prescribed u/s 92 of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form MGT-7, as of the end of the financial year i.e. 31st March, 2023 will be uploaded on the website of the Company at www.raivilogitrade.com.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given any loans or guarantees or made investments covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS/KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No remuneration is being paid to the Managing Director or any other Director of the Company. The information required pursuant to Section 197(12) read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of Directors/Employees is furnished hereunder:

A) The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year: No remuneration is being paid to any director of the company

B) The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the of financial year 2021-2022

Name of Director / KMP and Designation Remuneration of Director /KMP for F.Y. 2021-2022 (Amount in Rs.) % increase in Remuneration in the F.Y. 2021-2022 Ashok Dudi Managing Director Nil Maulin Acharya Director Nil Narendra Rana Director & CFO Nil Jagdish Dodia CEO 750000/- Nil Akansha Pithaliya Company Secretary 212000/- 500

C) The percentage increase in the median remuneration of the employees in the financial year: Nil

D) The number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: 18

It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the remuneration policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

There were no employees during the whole or part of the year who were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as set out in terms of the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule, 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board has Risk Management Policy in place, which includes identification, assessment and prioritization of risk, followed by risk mitigation minimization measures. Companys approach to addressing business risks is comprehensive and includes periodic review of such risks and a framework for mitigating controls and reporting mechanism of such risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board.

THE CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

No change occurred in the nature of the business of the Company during the year.

NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

No company has become or ceased to be its subsidiary, joint ventures or associate company during the year under review.

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:

The Companys policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial Remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available at web site at www.rajvilogitrade.com.

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

In compliance with the provisions of the Act and Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation was carried out as under:

The Board:

The Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, etc. The Independent Directors, at their separate meetings held on 02/02/2023, also evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole based on various criteria. The area of improvements as highlighted by the evaluation exercise has been implemented to further strengthen the Board function.

Committees of the Board:

The performance of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee

composition, committee processes, committee dynamics etc. The Board was of the unanimous view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily and according to the mandate prescribed by the Board under the regulatory requirements including the provisions of the Act, the Rules framed thereunder and the Listing Agreement.

Individual Directors:

a) Independent Directors:

The performance of each independent director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the director being evaluated) on various parameters like engagement, leadership, analysis, decision making, communication, governance and interest of stakeholders. The Board was of the unanimous view that each independent director has brought his/her rich experience to the deliberations of the Board. The Board also appreciated the contribution made by all the independent directors in guiding the management in achieving higher growth and concluded that continuance of each independent director on the Board will be in the interest of the Company.

b) Non-Independent Directors:

The performance of each of the non-independent directors (including the chair person) was evaluated by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting. Further, their performance was also evaluated by the Board of Directors. The Independent Directors and the Board were of the unanimous view that each of the non-independent directors was providing good business and proper leadership.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the Financial Year 20222023

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

The Statutory Auditor has not reported any instances of fraud committed against the Company, by its officers or employees as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act and therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(ca) of the Act.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the financial year 2022-23 no significant and material order passed by the regulators / courts / tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates and the date of this report.

PROCEEDING OR SETTLEMENT UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

During the year under review, no proceedings have been initiated against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and no proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 were pending at the end of the year.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION

During the year under review, the Company has not made any valuation or one time settlement, as prescribed under Section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8(5) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

ACKNOWLDEGEMENTS

Your Directors express their appreciation for the dedicated and sincere services rendered by the employees of the Company and also sincerely thanks the shareholders for the confidence reposed by them in the Company and for the continued support and co-operation extended by them.