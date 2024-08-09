Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Rajvi Logitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today ,i.e. Thursday 09th May, 2024 at the registered office of the company have approved the following aspects: 1. Considered and approved Audited Financial Results of the company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations 2015 along with Statutory Auditors Report for quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 enclosed here. 2. Considered and approved declaration that the Audit Report has unmodified opinion of Statutory Auditor enclosed here.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, i.e. 30th April, 2024 at the registered office of the company have approved Appointment of Mr. DIPENDRA TAK as Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 30th April, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Dipendra Tak as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f 30th April, 2024.

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended, read with relevant circulars thereto and in compliance with the Chapter V of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and approval accorded by the Shareholders of the Company at their Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 20th March, 2024, and In-Principle approval granted by the BSE Limited on 21st March, 2024, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 28th March, 2024, has considered and approved the allotment of 86,90,976 Warrants convertible into equivalent number of Equity Shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each at par

Rajvi Logitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 16 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds and determining issue price by way of Preferential Issue or any other method or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the member at General Meeting or through postal ballot as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

Rajvi Logitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, 05th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company, transacted the following items of Business: 1. Considered and Approved Unaudited financial results of the company and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 as per regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed here. 2. Considered and approved Appointment of Mrs. RAJVI MAULIN ACHARYA (Din: 10485013) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent director) on the board of the company with effect from 05th February, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders.

Rajvi Logitrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve In pursuance of the regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday 09th November 2023 at 04:00 P.M. at Plot No. 267 Ward 12/B Gandhidham-370201 Gujarat to transact the following items: 1. To consider approve and take on records the Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, 09th November, 2023 at the registered office of the company, transacted the following items of Business: 1. Considered and Approved Unaudited financial results of the company and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2023 as per regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 enclosed here.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today ,i,e. 20/10/2023 approved the appointment of Ms. Sapna Tolani (Membership No. A47587) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f 20th October, 2023 under section 203 of the Companies Act, 2023 and Regulation 6(1) of SEBI(LODR)2015.

