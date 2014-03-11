To the members of M/s. RAMINFO LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of M/s. RAMINFO LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity, the statement of Cash Flows for the year on that date and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ("hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit in equity and cashflows for the year on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, was of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Evaluation of provision for Provident fund damages along with interest Based on the summons, to appear for hearing u/s 14B of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 (and order for payment of interest u/s 7Q) for belated remittance made during the period 01/04/1996 to 11/ 03/2014, received dated 11/03/2014, the Company has created INR 63.71 Lakhs towards provision for Provident fund damages along with interest during the financial year 2015-16. We have reviewed the summons to appear for hearing u/s 14B of the EPF and MP Act, 1952 (and order for payment of interest u/s 7Q) for belated remittance made during the period 01/04/1996 to 11/03/2014, received dated 11/03/2014 and all other relevant documents to review the nature of payments, likelihood of outflow of payable amounts. The same was under dispute. The same amount was still continuing in the books of accounts. This is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. Refer Note: 20 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Analysis, Boards Report and Report on Corporate Governance including Annexures but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are alsoresponsibleforoverseeingtheCompanysfinancialreporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identifiedmisstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement Profitand Loss including other comprehensive income, Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys financial reporting.

g) With r espect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in Note 32 to its Standalone Financial Statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. (iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv)

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

for akasam & associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 005832S S Ravi Kumar Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership number: 028881 Date: May 29, 2024 ICAI UDIN No.: 24028881BKCBEU4491

ANNEXURE-ATOTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The "Annexure-A" referred to in clause 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. RAMINFO LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) a)

A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and nature of the its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of currentassetsoftheCompany.Themonthlyreturn/statementsfiledby the Company with such banks are in agreement with books of account of the Company.

(iii)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments / given loans to the entities during the year. The Company has given loans or advances, secured or unsecured, to companies, during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The aggregate amount, balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date are as follows:

Particulars Amount in Lakhs Aggregate amount during the year – Related party 0.00 - Others 104.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date – Related party 0.00 - Others 104.00

(b) In our opinion, the loan given to others during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company (c) The schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated for the interest-bearing loan granted to others during the year.

(d) In our opinion, in respect of loan granted by the Company, there are no overdue amounts remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan amount has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans by the Company during the year. (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report on clause (iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act where applicable with respect to loans given and investments made during the year. The Company has not granted any securities, guarantees under the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, during the year. (v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the

Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence reporting under Clause (vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues which were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales Tax, Value added tax, Service tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Goods and Service tax and Cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Nature of dues Authority where case is pending Financial Year Disputed Amount (In Lakhs) Remarks Provident Fund High Court of Andhra Pradesh 2006-07 to 2009-10 37.65 WP No. 717/2012 date: 06.01.2012 Provident Fund PF Authorities 1996-97 to 2013-14 63.71 The Show Cause Notice from PF Authorities for INR 63.71 Lakhs for levying of damages and interest U/S 14B of EPF & MP Act, 1952 is disputable. The Company has contested before the concerned authorities.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government authority.

c) In our opinion, the term loan obtained by the Company were applied for the purpose for which it was obtained.

d) On an overall examination of Standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable;

(x) a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has made a preferential allotment of 8,28,825 equity shares @ 140.50/- share and have received an amount of 11,64,69,913 from such issue and 34,29,007 Share warrants @140.50/ per warrant and received an amount of 12,04,43,871 (i.e,25% of the issue price) during the year, the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised are yet to be used for the purposes for which the funds were raised or .

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year. (xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Act, wherever applicable, and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing financeactivities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group do not have any CIC. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act (in respect of other than ongoing projects) or special account (in respect of ongoing projects) incompliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

for akasam & associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 005832S S Ravi Kumar Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership number: 028881 Date: May 29, 2024 ICAI UDIN No.: 24028881BKCBEU4491

ANNEXURE-BTOTHE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The "Annexure-B" referred to in clause 2(f) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Paragraph of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. RAMINFO LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting M/s. RAMINFO LIMITED, ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibilityistoexpress financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our opinion theCompanysinternal audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the financialcontrols internal reporting and their operating effectiveness.Ourauditofinternalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancialreportingsystemoverfinancial included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls financialreporting, assessing the risk that a material over weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) pr ovide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.