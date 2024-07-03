iifl-logo-icon 1
Ram Info Ltd Share Price

101.4
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.75
  • Day's High104.75
  • 52 Wk High169.1
  • Prev. Close103.1
  • Day's Low100
  • 52 Wk Low 93
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E21.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.98
  • EPS4.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)76.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ram Info Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

104.75

Prev. Close

103.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

104.75

Day's Low

100

52 Week's High

169.1

52 Week's Low

93

Book Value

66.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

76.48

P/E

21.57

EPS

4.78

Divi. Yield

0

Ram Info Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 04 Aug, 2023

arrow

Ram Info Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ram Info Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.65%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ram Info Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.79

7.92

7.92

7.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.79

24.4

18.66

10.74

Net Worth

61.58

32.32

26.58

18.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.56

29.05

32.88

26.12

yoy growth (%)

153.21

-11.66

25.86

28.28

Raw materials

-5.48

-6.4

-8.91

-5.98

As % of sales

7.45

22.03

27.09

22.92

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.73

-2.96

-2.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.46

0.79

1.5

1.04

Depreciation

-0.77

-1.18

-0.59

-0.7

Tax paid

-0.78

0.05

0.31

0.23

Working capital

3.25

-3.19

5.7

3.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

153.21

-11.66

25.86

28.28

Op profit growth

21.82

-29.79

38.74

-18.14

EBIT growth

98.53

-36.45

61.49

5.63

Net profit growth

116.01

-53.4

41.74

5.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

82.09

80.98

105.3

77.49

29.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

82.09

80.98

105.3

77.49

29.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.88

2.77

1.23

2.11

1.23

View Annually Results

Ram Info Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ram Info Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Venkata Anil Kumar Ambati

Managing Director

L Srinath Reddy

Director & CFO

Tejeswar Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K Kiran Kumar Reddy

Independent Director

Sunitha Bora

Independent Director

Sunita Choudhary

Independent Director

Chadalawada Renuka Rani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ram Info Ltd

Summary

Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. The Company was incorporated in May, 1994. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time.The Company is engaged in the business of Software development, Health services, Energy solutions, e-Governance projects etc., It has executed many large projects covering multi-varied market segments for both public and private sectors. Raminfo has also recently executed the first e-governance project in the country-TWINS-for the AP State Government,which enables citizens to have easier and faster access to Government services.The Companys flagship banking solution SmartBanker was implement in 3 more Banks. In January 2000 the company commenced its marketing services in Dalls(Texas). Raminfo has recently acquired a California based web technology company-M/s Aravalli Technologies Inc. The Companys Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) project was launched on 12th February, 2003 at Shadnagar. The additional services such as payment of cell phone bills of Tata Tele Services Ltd, sale of National Games tickets and payment of examination fees for Intermediate Board, Government of A.E were added to the e-Seva services. SmartBanker version 3.0 was released in the market and eSmartBanke
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ram Info Ltd share price today?

The Ram Info Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ram Info Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ram Info Ltd is ₹76.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ram Info Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ram Info Ltd is 21.57 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ram Info Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ram Info Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ram Info Ltd is ₹93 and ₹169.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ram Info Ltd?

Ram Info Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.01%, 3 Years at -12.72%, 1 Year at -25.59%, 6 Month at -19.74%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 3.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ram Info Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ram Info Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.65 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 66.34 %

