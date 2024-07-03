SectorIT - Software
Open₹104.75
Prev. Close₹103.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹104.75
Day's Low₹100
52 Week's High₹169.1
52 Week's Low₹93
Book Value₹66.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)76.48
P/E21.57
EPS4.78
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.79
7.92
7.92
7.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.79
24.4
18.66
10.74
Net Worth
61.58
32.32
26.58
18.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.56
29.05
32.88
26.12
yoy growth (%)
153.21
-11.66
25.86
28.28
Raw materials
-5.48
-6.4
-8.91
-5.98
As % of sales
7.45
22.03
27.09
22.92
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.73
-2.96
-2.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.46
0.79
1.5
1.04
Depreciation
-0.77
-1.18
-0.59
-0.7
Tax paid
-0.78
0.05
0.31
0.23
Working capital
3.25
-3.19
5.7
3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
153.21
-11.66
25.86
28.28
Op profit growth
21.82
-29.79
38.74
-18.14
EBIT growth
98.53
-36.45
61.49
5.63
Net profit growth
116.01
-53.4
41.74
5.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
82.09
80.98
105.3
77.49
29.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
82.09
80.98
105.3
77.49
29.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.88
2.77
1.23
2.11
1.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Venkata Anil Kumar Ambati
Managing Director
L Srinath Reddy
Director & CFO
Tejeswar Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K Kiran Kumar Reddy
Independent Director
Sunitha Bora
Independent Director
Sunita Choudhary
Independent Director
Chadalawada Renuka Rani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ram Info Ltd
Summary
Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. The Company was incorporated in May, 1994. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time.The Company is engaged in the business of Software development, Health services, Energy solutions, e-Governance projects etc., It has executed many large projects covering multi-varied market segments for both public and private sectors. Raminfo has also recently executed the first e-governance project in the country-TWINS-for the AP State Government,which enables citizens to have easier and faster access to Government services.The Companys flagship banking solution SmartBanker was implement in 3 more Banks. In January 2000 the company commenced its marketing services in Dalls(Texas). Raminfo has recently acquired a California based web technology company-M/s Aravalli Technologies Inc. The Companys Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) project was launched on 12th February, 2003 at Shadnagar. The additional services such as payment of cell phone bills of Tata Tele Services Ltd, sale of National Games tickets and payment of examination fees for Intermediate Board, Government of A.E were added to the e-Seva services. SmartBanker version 3.0 was released in the market and eSmartBanke
Read More
The Ram Info Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹101.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ram Info Ltd is ₹76.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ram Info Ltd is 21.57 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ram Info Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ram Info Ltd is ₹93 and ₹169.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ram Info Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.01%, 3 Years at -12.72%, 1 Year at -25.59%, 6 Month at -19.74%, 3 Month at -11.35% and 1 Month at 3.42%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.