Summary

Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. The Company was incorporated in May, 1994. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time.The Company is engaged in the business of Software development, Health services, Energy solutions, e-Governance projects etc., It has executed many large projects covering multi-varied market segments for both public and private sectors. Raminfo has also recently executed the first e-governance project in the country-TWINS-for the AP State Government,which enables citizens to have easier and faster access to Government services.The Companys flagship banking solution SmartBanker was implement in 3 more Banks. In January 2000 the company commenced its marketing services in Dalls(Texas). Raminfo has recently acquired a California based web technology company-M/s Aravalli Technologies Inc. The Companys Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) project was launched on 12th February, 2003 at Shadnagar. The additional services such as payment of cell phone bills of Tata Tele Services Ltd, sale of National Games tickets and payment of examination fees for Intermediate Board, Government of A.E were added to the e-Seva services. SmartBanker version 3.0 was released in the market and eSmartBanke

