Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
73.56
29.05
32.88
26.12
yoy growth (%)
153.21
-11.66
25.86
28.28
Raw materials
-5.48
-6.4
-8.91
-5.98
As % of sales
7.45
22.03
27.09
22.92
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.73
-2.96
-2.88
As % of sales
2.55
9.42
9.02
11.05
Other costs
-64.62
-18.62
-19.16
-15.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.85
64.09
58.28
60.94
Operating profit
1.57
1.29
1.83
1.32
OPM
2.13
4.44
5.59
5.07
Depreciation
-0.77
-1.18
-0.59
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.55
-0.6
-0.25
Other income
1.86
1.23
0.86
0.68
Profit before tax
2.46
0.79
1.5
1.04
Taxes
-0.78
0.05
0.31
0.23
Tax rate
-31.69
7.05
20.8
22.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.68
0.84
1.81
1.28
Exceptional items
0.14
0
0
0
Net profit
1.82
0.84
1.81
1.28
yoy growth (%)
116.01
-53.4
41.74
5.1
NPM
2.48
2.91
5.52
4.9
