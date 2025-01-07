iifl-logo-icon 1
Ram Info Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.55
(3.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:27:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

73.56

29.05

32.88

26.12

yoy growth (%)

153.21

-11.66

25.86

28.28

Raw materials

-5.48

-6.4

-8.91

-5.98

As % of sales

7.45

22.03

27.09

22.92

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.73

-2.96

-2.88

As % of sales

2.55

9.42

9.02

11.05

Other costs

-64.62

-18.62

-19.16

-15.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.85

64.09

58.28

60.94

Operating profit

1.57

1.29

1.83

1.32

OPM

2.13

4.44

5.59

5.07

Depreciation

-0.77

-1.18

-0.59

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.55

-0.6

-0.25

Other income

1.86

1.23

0.86

0.68

Profit before tax

2.46

0.79

1.5

1.04

Taxes

-0.78

0.05

0.31

0.23

Tax rate

-31.69

7.05

20.8

22.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.68

0.84

1.81

1.28

Exceptional items

0.14

0

0

0

Net profit

1.82

0.84

1.81

1.28

yoy growth (%)

116.01

-53.4

41.74

5.1

NPM

2.48

2.91

5.52

4.9

