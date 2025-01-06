iifl-logo-icon 1
Ram Info Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.3
(-6.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Ram Info FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.46

0.79

1.5

1.04

Depreciation

-0.77

-1.18

-0.59

-0.7

Tax paid

-0.78

0.05

0.31

0.23

Working capital

3.25

-3.19

5.7

3.29

Other operating items

Operating

4.16

-3.52

6.92

3.86

Capital expenditure

-0.28

3.58

0.05

0.1

Free cash flow

3.88

0.05

6.97

3.97

Equity raised

20.74

19.04

12.3

6.34

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

0.93

4.04

5.46

4.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.55

23.13

24.72

14.63

