Ram Info Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.46
0.79
1.5
1.04
Depreciation
-0.77
-1.18
-0.59
-0.7
Tax paid
-0.78
0.05
0.31
0.23
Working capital
3.25
-3.19
5.7
3.29
Other operating items
Operating
4.16
-3.52
6.92
3.86
Capital expenditure
-0.28
3.58
0.05
0.1
Free cash flow
3.88
0.05
6.97
3.97
Equity raised
20.74
19.04
12.3
6.34
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
0.93
4.04
5.46
4.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.55
23.13
24.72
14.63
