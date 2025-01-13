iifl-logo-icon 1
Ram Info Ltd Balance Sheet

92
(-0.05%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.79

7.92

7.92

7.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.79

24.4

18.66

10.74

Net Worth

61.58

32.32

26.58

18.66

Minority Interest

Debt

10.87

3.88

3.19

1.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

72.45

36.2

29.77

20.39

Fixed Assets

26.6

4.64

6.88

2.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.14

1.14

1.14

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.78

1.84

3.11

2.05

Networking Capital

-3.63

7.11

-7.26

-5.6

Inventories

4.18

0.63

0.63

0.45

Inventory Days

2.23

Sundry Debtors

47.2

65.68

44.45

24.47

Debtor Days

121.41

Other Current Assets

12.79

13.77

14.33

12.24

Sundry Creditors

-52.21

-57.38

-51.7

-27.21

Creditor Days

135.01

Other Current Liabilities

-15.59

-15.59

-14.98

-15.55

Cash

47.56

21.48

25.91

21.31

Total Assets

72.45

36.21

29.77

20.39

