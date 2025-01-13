Ram Info Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.79
7.92
7.92
7.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.79
24.4
18.66
10.74
Net Worth
61.58
32.32
26.58
18.66
Minority Interest
Debt
10.87
3.88
3.19
1.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.45
36.2
29.77
20.39
Fixed Assets
26.6
4.64
6.88
2.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
1.14
1.14
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.78
1.84
3.11
2.05
Networking Capital
-3.63
7.11
-7.26
-5.6
Inventories
4.18
0.63
0.63
0.45
Inventory Days
2.23
Sundry Debtors
47.2
65.68
44.45
24.47
Debtor Days
121.41
Other Current Assets
12.79
13.77
14.33
12.24
Sundry Creditors
-52.21
-57.38
-51.7
-27.21
Creditor Days
135.01
Other Current Liabilities
-15.59
-15.59
-14.98
-15.55
Cash
47.56
21.48
25.91
21.31
Total Assets
72.45
36.21
29.77
20.39
