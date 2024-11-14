iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
RAMINFO LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half-year ended September 30 2024 Please see the enclosed document for the outcome of the board meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, through Video conferencing / Other audio-visual means. The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 is scheduled to be convened on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means and the fixation of the cut-off date for remote e-voting. Read less..
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
RAMINFO LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited finacial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Please see the enclosed document for the outcome of the board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Appointment of Additional Directors in the Category of Non-Executive Independent
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
RAMINFO LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Please see the enclosed for Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
RAMINFO LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on February 14, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company as set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 together with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon (copy enclosed) based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. 2. Setting up of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the United States of America (USA). Additional information as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 will be disclosed in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
RAMINFO LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by the issue of securities on a preferential basis as per the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 read with the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder. We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today 17 January 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. K. Kiran Kumar Reddy as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f 17 January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.01.2024)

