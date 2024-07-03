Ram Info Ltd Summary

Ram Informatics Limited, a pioneer in client/server solutions,takes pride in being part of the growing Information Technology industry at Hyderabad which is fast emerging into yet another Silicon Valley of India. The Company was incorporated in May, 1994. Envisioned by 3 professionals in 1995, Raminfo has made an indelible impression as a reliable software services company within a short span of time.The Company is engaged in the business of Software development, Health services, Energy solutions, e-Governance projects etc., It has executed many large projects covering multi-varied market segments for both public and private sectors. Raminfo has also recently executed the first e-governance project in the country-TWINS-for the AP State Government,which enables citizens to have easier and faster access to Government services.The Companys flagship banking solution SmartBanker was implement in 3 more Banks. In January 2000 the company commenced its marketing services in Dalls(Texas). Raminfo has recently acquired a California based web technology company-M/s Aravalli Technologies Inc. The Companys Online Transaction Processing (OLTP) project was launched on 12th February, 2003 at Shadnagar. The additional services such as payment of cell phone bills of Tata Tele Services Ltd, sale of National Games tickets and payment of examination fees for Intermediate Board, Government of A.E were added to the e-Seva services. SmartBanker version 3.0 was released in the market and eSmartBanker was introduced with new modules i.e. Share Capital Management and Card Management. Further Smart HO product was customized for use by Micro Lending Institutions. The Company formed web services Practice group during year 2003, which specializes in .Net and J2EE projects. It released a new version of Smartbanker 3.2 during the year. It further released new version of AiM 4.2 with latest information on new policies like Bhimaplus, New Anmol Jeevan etc. It developed AiM Jr. with new technology(.Net) along with VB version of AiM. In 2005-06, the Company implemented a back office computerization project for the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, a web enabled MIS system for the Central Silk Board of Karnataka and provided onsite professional support services to the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad. A major customized solution project for automation of the entire operational areas of the A.P.Tourism Development Corporation was completed in 2006. eSmartBanker product was re-engineered and the solution was developed on .Net technology platform with enhanced features. The Bus Pass automation project was launched in year 2007-08 with 12 centers becoming operational in Visakhapatnam. Back end software development for the Lucknow Electricity Supply Authority (LESA) was completed in 2008. In the Bangalore One project, 23 centres including 20 mini centres were added during year 2007-08 and ING Vyasa Insurance payments, Red Bus Ticketing, Home departments certificate attestation and new movie ticket issue services were added. Karnataka One project in Municipalities of Karnataka was operational in February 2008 with the services of HESCOM, KUWSB and BSNL bill payment. It launched mGovernance BangaloreOne in 2013. It launched mobile bill, e-commerce and Smartcard solutions mobile bill payment service in 2014.