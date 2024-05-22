<dhhead>Independent Auditor’s Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements</dhhead>

To the members of Ramsons Projects Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Ramsons Projects Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31" March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a

summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Management’s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone fnd AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(i) of the Act, we are

also responsible for expressing an opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner lhat achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (! 1) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our

knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books,

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of Changes in Equity and the statements of cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 3151 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 3 Is* March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) The company has not paid any managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the pending litigations and its impact on financial position in its Ind AS financial statements- Refer Note 19,6 to the Ind AS financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the

understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

iv. Bases on our examinations which included lest checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same lias operated throughout the year, except from 01-04-2023 to 04-04-2023, for all the relevant transaction recorded in the software. Although there is no significant Financial transaction during the period of exception. Further during the course of our audit, wc did not come across any instance of audit trail features being tampered with.

An item re ‘A* to the Independent Auditors* Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report

of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and

the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing fiiii particulars including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based upon the audit procedure performed and according to the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) As there is no inventory during the year, the provisions of clause 3(iiXa) of the Order

are not applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on tiie basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The principal business of the company is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

(d) in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date.

(e) The principal business of the company is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either

repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iiiX0 is not applicable..

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, die Company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year and hence the directives issued by Reserve Bank Of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. Central Government has not specified the company for the maintenance of cost records under the sub-section (1) of section 148 of The Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax Cess and other materia! statutory dues applicable to it According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any dues of income Tax which has not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the demand of Rs 8.77 lakh for the A.Y 2012-13 pending with Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals).

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been

surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961),

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ixXa) of the Order is not applicable,

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, repotting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has no subsidiary and hence reporting on clause 3(ixXe) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has no subsidiary and hence reporting on clause 3(ixX0 of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The company has not raised any money by way of public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xXa) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(xXb) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no

fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have not noticed any whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, no transactions have been done with the related parties which comes under the ambit of section 188 of the Act and section 177 of the Act is also not applicable to the company.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate

with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has duly obtained a certificate of registration

issued in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 1JIB of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company is holding a valid certificate of registration issued by the RBI, hence reporting under clause 3<xvi)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviXd) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the fiiture viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion, provisions of section 135 of the companies act, is not applicable on the company, hence the provisions of clause 3(xxXa) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us the company is not a holding or

subsidiary of any company, hence provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Annexure ‘B* to the Independent Auditors* Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Ramsons Projects Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial repotting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning or Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Repotting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For NVM & Company. Chartered Accountants FRN: 012974N