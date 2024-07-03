SectorFinance
Open₹62.05
Prev. Close₹59.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹62.05
Day's Low₹56.15
52 Week's High₹98.62
52 Week's Low₹20.89
Book Value₹36.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.66
P/E10.35
EPS5.71
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.53
6.65
6.6
6.58
Net Worth
10.54
9.66
9.61
9.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.65
0.17
-0.02
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0.12
0.75
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.12
0.75
Other Operating Income
0.15
0.51
Other Income
0
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sunil Sachdeva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sundeep Kalsi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jhum Jhum Sarkar
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ayush Yadav
Managing Director
Yogesh Sachdeva
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ramsons Projects Ltd
Summary
Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The Company name was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh Certificate dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana.The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and engaged in providing financial services such as personal loans, corporate financing etc. to individuals as well as body corporates. Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have become an integral part of Indias financial system. NBFC activities include disbursement of to Retail Customers and Small Companies and Firms and Investment activities. In recent times, NBFCs emerged as lenders to both companies and individuals. When it comes to lending, NBFCs are generally regarded to be complementary to banks and are often able to offer better services and products to their customers. NBFCs are playing significant role in financing the road transport and infrastructure and have reached the gross root level through Micro finance. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are fast emerging as an important segment of Indian financial system. It is performing as financial intermediation in a variety of ways, like making loans and advances, leasing, hire purchase, etc. They advance loans to the various wholesale and retail traders, small-scale industries and self-employed persons. Thus, they have broadened and diversified the r
Read More
The Ramsons Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd is ₹18.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ramsons Projects Ltd is 10.35 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramsons Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramsons Projects Ltd is ₹20.89 and ₹98.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ramsons Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.34%, 3 Years at 45.47%, 1 Year at 118.89%, 6 Month at 109.43%, 3 Month at -21.00% and 1 Month at -15.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.