Summary

Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The Company name was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh Certificate dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana.The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and engaged in providing financial services such as personal loans, corporate financing etc. to individuals as well as body corporates. Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have become an integral part of Indias financial system. NBFC activities include disbursement of to Retail Customers and Small Companies and Firms and Investment activities. In recent times, NBFCs emerged as lenders to both companies and individuals. When it comes to lending, NBFCs are generally regarded to be complementary to banks and are often able to offer better services and products to their customers. NBFCs are playing significant role in financing the road transport and infrastructure and have reached the gross root level through Micro finance. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are fast emerging as an important segment of Indian financial system. It is performing as financial intermediation in a variety of ways, like making loans and advances, leasing, hire purchase, etc. They advance loans to the various wholesale and retail traders, small-scale industries and self-employed persons. Thus, they have broadened and diversified the r

Read More