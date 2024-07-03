iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramsons Projects Ltd Share Price

61.98
(4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.05
  • Day's High62.05
  • 52 Wk High98.62
  • Prev. Close59.1
  • Day's Low56.15
  • 52 Wk Low 20.89
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E10.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.11
  • EPS5.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ramsons Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

62.05

Prev. Close

59.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

62.05

Day's Low

56.15

52 Week's High

98.62

52 Week's Low

20.89

Book Value

36.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.66

P/E

10.35

EPS

5.71

Divi. Yield

0

Ramsons Projects Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ramsons Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ramsons Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.94%

Non-Promoter- 46.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ramsons Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.53

6.65

6.6

6.58

Net Worth

10.54

9.66

9.61

9.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.65

0.17

-0.02

-0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0.12

0.75

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.12

0.75

Other Operating Income

0.15

0.51

Other Income

0

0.37

Ramsons Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ramsons Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sunil Sachdeva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sundeep Kalsi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jhum Jhum Sarkar

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ayush Yadav

Managing Director

Yogesh Sachdeva

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramsons Projects Ltd

Summary

Ramsons Projects Limited was established on December 22, 1994 under the name and style of Ramsons Finlease Limited. The Company name was changed to Ramsons Projects Limited and a fresh Certificate dated October 28, 1997 was obtained from Registrar of Companies, NCR Delhi & Haryana.The Company is registered as Non-Banking Finance Company with Reserve Bank of India and engaged in providing financial services such as personal loans, corporate financing etc. to individuals as well as body corporates. Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have become an integral part of Indias financial system. NBFC activities include disbursement of to Retail Customers and Small Companies and Firms and Investment activities. In recent times, NBFCs emerged as lenders to both companies and individuals. When it comes to lending, NBFCs are generally regarded to be complementary to banks and are often able to offer better services and products to their customers. NBFCs are playing significant role in financing the road transport and infrastructure and have reached the gross root level through Micro finance. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are fast emerging as an important segment of Indian financial system. It is performing as financial intermediation in a variety of ways, like making loans and advances, leasing, hire purchase, etc. They advance loans to the various wholesale and retail traders, small-scale industries and self-employed persons. Thus, they have broadened and diversified the r
Company FAQs

What is the Ramsons Projects Ltd share price today?

The Ramsons Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramsons Projects Ltd is ₹18.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramsons Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramsons Projects Ltd is 10.35 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramsons Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramsons Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramsons Projects Ltd is ₹20.89 and ₹98.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ramsons Projects Ltd?

Ramsons Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.34%, 3 Years at 45.47%, 1 Year at 118.89%, 6 Month at 109.43%, 3 Month at -21.00% and 1 Month at -15.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramsons Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramsons Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.05 %

