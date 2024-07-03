Ramsons Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
0.07
0.05
0.18
1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.05
0.18
1
Other Operating Income
0.05
0.1
0.07
0
Other Income
0
0
0.37
0
Total Income
0.12
0.15
0.62
1
Total Expenditure
0.28
0.14
0.46
0.54
PBIDT
-0.15
0
0.17
0.46
Interest
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.01
PBDT
-0.2
-0.05
0.07
0.44
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.02
0.07
0.02
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.03
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.2
-0.12
0.07
0.43
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.2
-0.12
0.07
0.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.2
-0.12
0.07
0.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0.27
1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3
3
3
3
Public Shareholding (Number)
13,88,300
13,88,300
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
46.18
46.18
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
16,18,200
16,18,200
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
53.81
53.81
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-187.5
19.99
94.44
46.99
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-262.49
-259.99
44.44
43
