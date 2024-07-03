iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramsons Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

61.83
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010Sept-2009

Gross Sales

0.07

0.05

0.18

1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.05

0.18

1

Other Operating Income

0.05

0.1

0.07

0

Other Income

0

0

0.37

0

Total Income

0.12

0.15

0.62

1

Total Expenditure

0.28

0.14

0.46

0.54

PBIDT

-0.15

0

0.17

0.46

Interest

0.05

0.05

0.09

0.01

PBDT

-0.2

-0.05

0.07

0.44

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.02

0.07

0.02

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.03

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.2

-0.12

0.07

0.43

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.2

-0.12

0.07

0.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.2

-0.12

0.07

0.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0.27

1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3

3

3

3

Public Shareholding (Number)

13,88,300

13,88,300

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

46.18

46.18

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

16,18,200

16,18,200

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

53.81

53.81

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-187.5

19.99

94.44

46.99

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-262.49

-259.99

44.44

43

